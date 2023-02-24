Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems Global Market Report 2022: Advantages Over Conventional Scanning Techniques Drives Adoption

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





With the ever-increasing prevalence of nanotechnology across different industry verticals, analytical and sample preparation tools required on such length scales have witnessed high demand. Focused ion beam (FIB) is one such prominent technique that uses a focused beam of ions to scan the surface of the given specimen. In a FIB system, a beam of ions is concentrated onto the surface and raster scanned using the ion optics.

This enables material removal by ion sputtering ranging in the resolution of as low as 10 nm. The overall focused ion beam systems market growth is majorly governed by the rising inclination towards focused ion beams across crucial applications such as material sciences, semiconductor fabrication, secondary ion mass spectrometry and several others.

Superior advantages over conventional scanning techniques has been the major factor supporting the adoption of focused ion beam system across different applications. Furthermore, the market growth is also fueled by the continual advancement in the semiconductor and electronics industry towards device miniaturization. However, major challenge for the technology is its slow throughput as compared to electron beam lithography.

As of 2021, the overall focused ion beam systems market was led by the gallium segment. The segment contributed to more than fifty percent of the total market revenue generated worldwide, in 2021. Gallium is one of the most traditional sources used for generating ion beam. The material offers several superior characteristics such as low melting point, less volatility at its melting point, low surface energy and excellent electrical, mechanical and vacuum properties as compared to other potential sources. Subsequently, the segment would continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period. However, in the following years, the iridium segment is set to demonstrate the highest growth in the global market.



As of 2021, the overall focused ion beam systems market worldwide is led by the Europe region. The region is home to a highly sophisticated semiconductor fabrication industry, having presence of large number of established manufacturers. The market growth here is principally backed by the Western Europe countries experiencing significant adoption of focused ion beam systems across different applications.



In the following years, Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative market for focused ion beam. The region is rapidly becoming the manufacturing hub for semiconductor and related electronic components. Currently, the penetration of focused ion beam systems is low in Asia Pacific. Thus, the region holds immense potential for further market growth.

Market Segmentation



Source

Gallium

Iridium

Gold

Others

Application

Sample Preparation

Semiconductor Fabrication

Others

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

JEOL Ltd.

Evans Analytical Group

Fibics Inc.

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING a.s.

Raith GmbH

