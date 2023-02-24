Jigsaw Puzzle Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Share, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented

Pune, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Jigsaw Puzzle market size was valued at USD 703.5 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 0.62% during the forecast period, reaching USD 730.29 million by 2028.

Global Jigsaw Puzzle Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Wood Materials

Plastic Materials

Paper Materials

Applications: -

Disney

Educa Borras

Springbok Puzzles

Piatnik

Trefl

Buffalo Games

Ravensburger

Castorland

Schmidt Spiele

Tenyo

Artifact Puzzles

White Mountain Puzzles

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Children

Adults

Key Benefits of Jigsaw Puzzle Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Jigsaw Puzzle Market

