The Global Synthetic Biology Market is forecast to grow by $28253.12 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period

Our report on the synthetic biology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing applications leading to the growing adoption of synthetic biology, growing investments in synthetic biology processes and techniques, and increasing demand for synthetic genes and synthetic cells.



The synthetic biology market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Food and agriculture

• Others



By Product

• Oligonucleotides

• Enzymes

• Cloning technology kits

• Xeno-nucleic acids

• Chassis organism



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the evolving regulatory framework around synthetic biology as one of the prime reasons driving the synthetic biology market growth during the next few years. Also, industry moving toward cell-free environments and increasing strategic collaborations and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading synthetic biology market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Algenol, Amyris Inc., CD Biosynsis, Codexis Inc., Creative Biogene, Eurofins Scientific SE, Genomatica Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Novozymes AS, Sanofi SA, Twist Bioscience Corp., Danaher Corp., New England Biolabs Inc., Precigen Inc., Synthego Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

