Global Automotive Blockchain, NFT, Digital Wallet, Metaverse and WEB3 Market Analysis/Opportunity Report 2023

Autonomous Driver DNA, Self-charging EVs, Vehicle Wallets, NFT-based service history, and Autonomous Guardian top ranking of emerging ADAS
The publisher examined advancements in exponential technologies, such as Blockchain, AI, Computing, Data, Materials, and User Interface, to identify opportunities for new ADAS features to customers which improve cabin safety, boost passenger convenience, and enhance personalization.
We categorize the emerging ADAS features based on their value addition and technological maturity. Value addition reflects the incremental benefits or quantum leaps comparing to existing ADAS. Technological maturity captures the commercial availability and deployment of the features.
- Vehicle Wallet for EV Charging based on Digital Identities, such as BMW's pilot for charging with renewables
- NFT-based Service & Updates' Vehicle History
- Autonomous Guardian
- Autonomous self-charging electric car.
- Acoustic vehicle monitoring & signalling
- Autonomous Driver DNA
- Self-Navigation & Route optimization
What this report delivers
- Identify new automotive applications of Blockchain & WEB3 with high potential and different maturity levels.
- Assess the tech building blocks and their maturity to allocate development effort and resources
- Learn about the strategies of leading players and the emerging disruptors: Investments, partnerships, organizational structure
- Understand the progress of regulation
Key Topics Covered:
1. The top opportunities in blockhain and WEB3 for electric cars, ADAS and Circular Mobility
- Breakdown by technology
- Opportunities & Challenges
2. Maturity level for technological building blocks and market adoption
3. Regulation, policy and standards
4. Technology and innovation
5. Strategy, business models and emerging competition
6. Outlook & impact on main automotive players
Companies Mentioned
