The Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Market is forecast to grow by $220.4 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period

Our report on the automotive airbag sensor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by production shift to low-cost countries, enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags, and the growing importance of crash tests and NCAP ratings.



The automotive airbag sensor market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• LCVs

• MCVs and HCVs



By End-user

• OEMs

• Aftermarket



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the consolidation by acquisitions in the automotive airbag and its component market as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive airbag sensor market growth during the next few years. Also, future regulations on curtain airbags to boost market growth and mems sensors for airbags will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive airbag sensor market covers the following areas:

• Automotive airbag sensor market sizing

• Automotive airbag sensor market forecast

• Automotive airbag sensor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive airbag sensor market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., DENSO Corp., Dorman Products Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, TaiHangChangQing Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive airbag sensor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

