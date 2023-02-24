Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empowering Frontline Workers to Drive Business Transformation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an analyst perspective on the opportunity to empower frontline workers with advanced communications and collaboration tools.

It includes data from a survey of global IT and telecom decision-makers to quantify investment priorities and gain insights into tools used to enhance frontline worker productivity. The study also identifies best practices and growth strategies for technology developers and service providers targeting organizations employing frontline workers.

Frontline workers are a key part of the workforce in the majority of organizations. Out of approximately two and a half billion non-desk/frontline workers around the world, an estimated one billion require tailored communications and collaboration tools to complete their job tasks.

There is no perfect definition of frontline workers. Generally, front liners are employees within an organization who must be physically present at a business or customer location to perform their job duties. Frontline workers comprise a diverse category of workers that typically do not perform their job tasks full-time at a desk. Other characteristics that frontline workers have in common include indoor or outdoor mobility and the need for wireless connectivity, hands-free communication tools, ruggedized communications devices, and integration with vertical apps and/or IoT devices.

Frontline worker communications and collaboration requirements differ based on the job tasks they perform. Workflows vary significantly by industry and job function, which suggests that communications and collaboration tools must be tailored for different types of frontline workers.

Most technology vendors and service providers still lack clearly defined frontline worker strategies. Certain vendors have, however, launched vertical strategies, which aim to provide tailored capabilities to both desk and frontline workers in selected verticals.

To empower frontline workers, technology developers and service providers must understand key industry challenges, trends, and workflows. Tailored solution functionality, packaging, and pricing may be required. Broader solutions portfolios that enable one-stop shopping can provide value in certain verticals. Dedicated vertical experts within provider organizations, as well as multi-party industry alliances, can help communications providers develop strong value propositions for targeted verticals.

A combination of legacy and next-generation tools, tailored for each vertical, can provide the greatest value to different frontline workers.

Alongside the communications and collaboration tools typically used by office workers, equipping frontline workers may also require unique devices and services:

Devices and solutions to support on-premises or campus mobility: digital enhanced cordless telecommunications (DECT), voice-over wireless

Local access network (VoWLAN), push-to-talk, walkie-talkie, overhead paging, and wearable devices and peripherals, intelligent voice assistants and/or custom-tailored hands-free/voice-controlled devices

Devices and solutions to support field or customer jobsite mobility: vehicle-mounted devices designed for hands-free use and tracking, "communications in a box" for kiosk or emergency deployments, ruggedized devices for harsh environments

API-enabled integrations to embed communications with shift scheduling applications, inventory management, property management systems and other vertical solutions

Vertical-specific integrations and deployments

Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled data reporting analytics

Artificial reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR)-enabled tools

API/communications platform as a service (CPaaS)-enabled notifications and alerts

Industry compliance (e.g., Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Payment Card Industry (PCI), USA Patriot Act, Sarbanes-Oxley, Basel II)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

2. Introduction, Definitions and Key Findings

Introduction

The Frontline Worker Opportunity

Frontline Workers Defined

Equipping Frontliners with the Right Tools

Key Findings

3. IT/Telecom Investment Decision Maker Survey Data and Analysis

Top Business Goals

Communications and Collaboration Investment Drivers

Frontline Workers are the Backbone of Most Organizations' Workforces

Crucial Technology Investment Drivers

Crucial and Very Important Technology Investment Drivers

Crucial and Very Important Technology Investment Drivers, By Vertical

Perceptions of Whether Frontline Workers are Digitally Well Equipped

Perceptions of Whether Frontline Workers are Digitally Well Equipped, By Vertical

Technologies Frontline Workers are Using Today

Technologies Frontline Workers are Using Today, By Vertical

Technologies in which Organizations Plan to Invest to Empower Frontline Workers

Technologies in which Organizations Plan to Invest, By Vertical

Crucial Capabilities when Investing in Communications and Collaboration Solutions to Empower Frontline Workers

Crucial and Very Important Capabilities when Investing in Communications and Collaboration Solutions to Empower Frontline Workers

Crucial and Very Important Provider/Vendor Capabilities, By Vertical

Communications and Collaboration Tools Used Most by Frontline Workers

Factors Preventing Organizations from Meeting or Exceeding Frontline Worker Enablement Goals

4. Communications Provider Vertical Strategies and Growth Opportunities

Communications Provider Vertical Strategies

8x8

Atos

Avaya

Cisco

GoTo

Intermedia

Microsoft

Mitel

RingCentral

Theatro Labs

Wildix

Zoom

Telecom Operators

Growth Opportunities in the Frontline Worker Market Segment

5. Additional Survey Data

Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Manage Shifts and Schedules

Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Access Applications and/or Data Remotely

Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Work Collaboratively With Teammates

Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Interact with Office Workers or Management Efficiently

Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Track and Document their Work

Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Interact with Customers Efficiently

Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Access Integrated Information Sources

Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Summary - Bottom 2 Box

Importance of Technology Investment in the Next Two Years: Summary - Mean Scores

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Enterprise Telephony (e.g., PBX/UC, Cloud PBX/UCaaS)

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Cloud Video Meetings

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Team Messaging/Team Spaces

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Self-service Analytics

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Learning and Performance Management Systems

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Artificial Intelligence

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Virtual/Remote Workspaces

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Tablets (Including Foldables)

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Security and Protection for Every Employee, Device, and End Point

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Mobile/Smartphones

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Software Bots

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Internet of Things (IoT)

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Mixed/Augmented/Virtual Reality

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Wearable Devices

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Mobile Identity

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization are Using Today: Biometric Authentication Methods

Technologies Frontline Workers in Your Organization Using Today: Summary - Don't Need/No Plans To Invest

Importance of Vendor/Provider Capabilities: Provider Deep Knowledge of Your Industry's Challenges

Importance of Vendor/Provider Capabilities: Tailored Solutions for Your Frontline Workers' Unique Needs

Importance of Vendor/Provider Capabilities: Communications Solutions Integration with Mission-Critical Workflows

Importance of Vendor/Provider Capabilities: Provider Partnerships with Vertical Solution Specialists

Importance of Capabilities: End-to-End Solutions Portfolio (Infrastructure, Services, Applications, Devices, Etc.)

Importance of Capabilities: Dedicated Vertical Experts within Provider Organization

Importance of Capabilities: Summary - Bottom 2 Box

Importance of Capabilities: Summary - Mean Scores

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzssmz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.