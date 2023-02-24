NOTICE CONVENING THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DFDS A/S

English Danish

Announcement no. 11 - 24 February 2023



The notice convening DFDS' Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 March 2023 is attached.

Further information is available by following this link: https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/general-meetings





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

