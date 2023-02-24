Recruitment & Staffing Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types & Applications | Business Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue Analysis Forecast Research

Pune, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruitment & Staffing Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Report also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Recruitment & Staffing market during 2023-2028.

Recruitment & Staffing market analyze sales, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

The global Recruitment & Staffing market size was valued at USD 505969.6 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.96% during the forecast period, reaching USD 568307.1 million by 2028.



Global Recruitment & Staffing Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Temporary Staffing

Permanent Staffing

Other HR Solutions

Applications: -

Adecco

Hays

Kelly Services

IKYA Human Capital

TeamLease

Robert Half International

Global InnovSource

ABC Consultants

Randstad

Manpower Group

Insperity

Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd

Allegis

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Financial and Legal Sector

Medical and Science Sector

Engineering and Technical Sector

Key Benefits of Recruitment & Staffing Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Recruitment & Staffing Market

