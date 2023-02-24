The Global Construction Equipment Rental Market is forecast to grow by $31466.43 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Equipment Rental Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060858/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the construction equipment rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased investment in infrastructure, high initial investment and maintenance costs, and increasing penetration of rentals.



The construction equipment rental market is segmented as below:

By Application

• ECRCE

• MHE



By Type

• ICE

• Electric



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in the adoption of automation as one of the prime reasons driving the construction equipment rental market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of telematics in construction and the incorporation of advanced technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the construction equipment rental market covers the following areas:

• Construction equipment rental market sizing

• Construction equipment rental market forecast

• Construction equipment rental market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction equipment rental market vendors that include Aktio Corp., Associated Equipment Rentals Pvt. Ltd., Briggs Equipment, Byrne Equipment Rental, Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Oy, Finning International Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., HSS ProService Ltd., Kanamoto Co. Ltd., Kwipped Inc., LGH, Loxam, Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd., Sarens NV, Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC, Titan Machinery, United Rentals Inc., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, and Komatsu Ltd. Also, the construction equipment rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060858/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________