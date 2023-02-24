The Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market is forecast to grow by $84.17 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048510/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the data center IT infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technology refresh cycles, a shift toward edge computing, and increased investments in data center and particularly hyper-scale data centers (HDCs).



The data center IT infrastructure market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Server infrastructure

• Storage infrastructure

• Software-defined data center

• Network infrastructure

• Others



By End-user

• BFSI

• Energy

• Information system

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advancements to support AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the data center IT infrastructure market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing the use of HCI solutions as an alternative to the public cloud and focusing on IoT and 5G technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data center IT infrastructure market covers the following areas:

• Data center IT infrastructure market sizing

• Data center IT infrastructure market forecast

• Data center IT infrastructure market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center IT infrastructure market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Aplena Inc., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Modius Inc., Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Legrand SA. Also, the data center IT infrastructure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

