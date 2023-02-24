Molecular Diagnostic Markets Report 2023: PCR, INAAT, Sequencing, Microarray - Global Forecast to 2030 - Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Gaining Momentum

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostic Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Systems, Software), Test Type (Lab, PoC), Technology (PCR, INAAT, Sequencing, Microarray), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The molecular diagnostics market is expected to reach $46.69 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth of this market is driven by the rising global geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of communicable & non-communicable diseases, technological advancements in molecular diagnostics, and rising healthcare expenditures.

However, unfavorable regulatory frameworks and the high costs of molecular diagnostic tests restrain the growth of this market. Growth opportunities in emerging countries, increasing focus on companion diagnostics, and the rising popularity of direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.



Based on product & service, in 2023, the kits & reagents segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the molecular diagnostics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to technological advancements and increased usage of diagnostic kits in healthcare settings.



Based on test type, in 2023, the laboratory test segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the molecular diagnostics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its benefits, such as various activities that can be carried out in one room, such as sample processing, diagnosis, and further analysis of the results.



Based on technology, in 2023, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the molecular diagnostics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advantages of the technology over others, such as the specific detection of rare DNA sequences with accuracy and the launch of advanced high throughput PCR devices.



Based on application, in 2023, the infectious diseases segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the molecular diagnostics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases globally, which includes hepatitis, HIV, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and influenza, among others. As these are not age-specific, molecular diagnosis is required for every person affected by these infectious diseases.



Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the molecular diagnostics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increase in the number of diagnostic tests done, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in technological advancement for diagnostic platforms in hospitals, and the availability of skilled professionals.



In 2023, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the molecular diagnostics market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in venture capital funding, increase in healthcare expenditure, and presence of key companies.

