The Global Social Media Analytics Market is forecast to grow by $7,260.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.29% during the forecast period

Our report on the social media analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing brand recognition due to social media, social media analytics helps in improving brand loyalty., and increasing use of social media for blogging.



The social media analytics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Sales and marketing management

• Customer experience management

• Competitive intelligence

• Risk management

• Public safety and law enforcement



By End-user

• Retail

• Government

• Media and entertainment

• Travel

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advanced targeting options as one of the prime reasons driving the social media analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for online security and growing demand for ubiquitous content will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the social media analytics market covers the following areas:

• Social media analytics market sizing

• Social media analytics market forecast

• Social media analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading social media analytics market vendors that include Agorapulse SAS, Adobe Inc., Brand24 Global Inc., Cision US Inc., Digimind, GoodData Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Khoros LLC, Meltwater NV, NetBase Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Reputation Group of Companies, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Simplify360, Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Sarl, MetaQuotes Ltd., and Big Propeller LLC. Also, the social media analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

