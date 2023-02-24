The Global Hospital Beds Market is forecast to grow by $2324.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Beds Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951542/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hospital beds market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in infectious diseases, a rising number of hospitals, and a growing geriatric population.



The hospital beds market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Manual beds

• Semi-automated beds

• Automated beds



By Application

• Intensive care

• Acute care

• Home care



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising number of medical emergencies as one of the prime reasons driving the hospital beds market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for better healthcare facilities and increased adoption of automated hospital beds will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hospital beds market covers the following areas:

• Hospital beds market sizing

• Hospital beds market forecast

• Hospital beds market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hospital beds market vendors that include Agiliti Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Baxter International Inc., Besco Medical Ltd., Getinge AB, GF Health Products Inc., Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET Group SE, Lojer Oy, Malvestio Spa, Medline Industries LP, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Savaria Corp., Savion Industries, Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG, Stryker Corp., Taleb Medical, and ANTANO GROUP S.R.L. Also, the hospital beds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

