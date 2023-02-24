Ad Tech Market Size & Revenue by [2023-2028] | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types & Applications | Business Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue Analysis Forecast Research

Pune, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad Tech Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Ad Tech market during 2023-2028.

Ad Tech market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/22382328

The global Ad Tech market size was valued at USD 24185.17 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.73% during the forecast period, reaching USD 71229.37 million by 2028.



Ad Tech (Advertising technology) is a generic term that includes all kinds of digital solutions that collect and process data to form, control, and analyze advertising campaigns.



The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Ad Tech market covering all its essential aspects.



Global Ad Tech Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Applications: -

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/22382328

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Tremor International

Google

Mobvista

Brightcove

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd

Facebook

MediaMath

Verizon

Adobe

The Trade Desk

Criteo

Amazon

Magnite

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/22382328

Key Benefits of Ad Tech Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Ad Tech Market

TOC of Ad Tech Market Research Report: -

1 Ad Tech Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ad Tech Market

1.2 Ad Tech Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ad Tech Market Sales Volume and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2018-2028)

1.3 Global Ad Tech Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ad Tech Market Consumption (Sales Volume) Comparison by Application (2018-2028)

1.4 Global Ad Tech Market, Region Wise (2018-2028)

1.4.1 Global Ad Tech Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2018-2028)

1.4.2 United States Ad Tech Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.3 Europe Ad Tech Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.4 China Ad Tech Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.5 Japan Ad Tech Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.6 India Ad Tech Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Ad Tech Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.8 Latin America Ad Tech Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Ad Tech Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size of Ad Tech (2018-2028)

1.5.1 Global Ad Tech Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Ad Tech Market Sales Volume Status and Outlook (2018-2028)

1.6 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.7 The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Ad Tech Market



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Ad Tech Industry Technology Status and Trends

2.2 Industry Entry Barriers

2.2.1 Analysis of Financial Barriers

2.2.2 Analysis of Technical Barriers

2.2.3 Analysis of Talent Barriers

2.2.4 Analysis of Brand Barrier

2.3 Ad Tech Market Drivers Analysis

2.4 Ad Tech Market Challenges Analysis

2.5 Emerging Market Trends

2.6 Consumer Preference Analysis

2.7 Ad Tech Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

2.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

2.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ad Tech Industry Development



3 Global Ad Tech Market Landscape by Player

3.1 Global Ad Tech Sales Volume and Share by Player (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Ad Tech Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2023)

3.3 Global Ad Tech Average Price by Player (2018-2023)

3.4 Global Ad Tech Gross Margin by Player (2018-2023)

3.5 Ad Tech Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.5.1 Ad Tech Market Concentration Rate

3.5.2 Ad Tech Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players

3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Global Ad Tech Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.1 Global Ad Tech Sales Volume and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.2 Global Ad Tech Revenue and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.3 Global Ad Tech Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.4 United States Ad Tech Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.4.1 United States Ad Tech Market Under COVID-19

4.5 Europe Ad Tech Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.5.1 Europe Ad Tech Market Under COVID-19

4.6 China Ad Tech Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.6.1 China Ad Tech Market Under COVID-19

4.7 Japan Ad Tech Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.7.1 Japan Ad Tech Market Under COVID-19

4.8 India Ad Tech Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.8.1 India Ad Tech Market Under COVID-19

4.9 Southeast Asia Ad Tech Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.9.1 Southeast Asia Ad Tech Market Under COVID-19

4.10 Latin America Ad Tech Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.10.1 Latin America Ad Tech Market Under COVID-19

4.11 Middle East and Africa Ad Tech Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.11.1 Middle East and Africa Ad Tech Market Under COVID-19



5 Global Ad Tech Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Ad Tech Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

5.2 Global Ad Tech Revenue and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

5.3 Global Ad Tech Price by Type (2018-2023)

5.4 Global Ad Tech Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

5.4.1 Global Ad Tech Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Web-Based (2018-2023)

5.4.2 Global Ad Tech Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Cloud-Based (2018-2023)

5.4.3 Global Ad Tech Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of On-Premise (2018-2023)

................Continued

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/22382328