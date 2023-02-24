The Global Online Grocery Market is forecast to grow by $740.88 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.14% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Grocery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796725/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the online grocery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms, rapid growth in e-commerce, and the growing popularity of fast delivery services.



The online grocery market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Food products

• Non-food products



By Type

• One time customers

• Subscribers



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in demand for functional food and beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the online grocery market growth during the next few years. Also, the entry of startups in the online grocery market and increased M&A activities and strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Online grocery market sizing

• Online grocery market forecast

• Online grocery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online grocery market vendors that include Albertsons Companies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Coles Group Ltd., Costco Wholesale Corp., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., HOFER KG, Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Ocado Group Plc, Rakuten Group Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, Transform Holdco LLC, Walmart Inc., and Woolworths Group Ltd. Also, the online grocery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

