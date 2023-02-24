The Global Honey Market is forecast to grow by $5575.99 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Honey Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796655/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the honey market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits associated with honey, the restoration of natural bee habitats, and an increase in the number of private-label products.



The honey market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Conventional

• Organic



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the innovation in beekeeping as one of the prime reasons driving the honey market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing usage of honey in skincare products and growth in online retailing globally will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the honey market covers the following areas:

• Honey market sizing

• Honey market forecast

• Honey market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading honey market vendors that include Alpalair Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Barkman Honey LLC, Bee Maid Honey Ltd., Beeyond The Hive LLC, Capilano Honey Ltd., Comvita Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Dutch Gold Honey, Golden Acres Honey Products Ltd., Little Bee Impex, New Zealand Honey Co., Oha Honey LP, PA and SC Steens Ltd., Savannah Bee Co., Sioux Honey Association Crop., Sweet Harvest Foods Inc., Valeo Foods Ltd., Wedderspoon Organic Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. Also, the honey market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

