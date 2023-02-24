Global Electrical Tape Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Electrical Tape Market is expected to grow from USD 13.59 billion in 2023 to reach USD 16.65 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The market is highly impacted by factors such as the rapidly evolving manufacturing industry and increasing industry awareness regarding added advantages of electrical tapes in e-vehicles and the power grid segment.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Electrical Tape Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the material outlook, PVC electrical tape is expected to be the largest segment in the global electrical tape market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the electronics & electrical segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global electrical tape market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing and largest segment in the market
- China has the largest share in the Asia Pacific electrical tapes market
- Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Hellermann Tyton, The 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd., Plymouth Rubber Europa, S.A., ProTapes & Specialties, Inc., Electro Tape Specialties, Inc., and H-old S.P.A among others, are some of the key players in the global electrical tape market
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/electrical-tape-market-3956
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- PVC Electrical Tape
- Cloth Electrical Tape
- Rubber Tapes
- Polyimide Tapes
- Polyester Films Tapes
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Construction
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Electronics & Electrical
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com