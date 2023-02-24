Worldwide LEO Satellite Market Development and Major Operators Report 2023: Major Operators and their Current Solutions and Future Plans, Including SpaceX, OneWeb, Amazon, and Telesat

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of the Worldwide LEO Satellite Market and Major Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the global satellite service market and the deployment plans of major LEO satellite operators to identify the key trends of the market.

LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite services have been rolled out across the world. SpaceX's satellites entered commercial services in October 2021 and launched OneWeb's 40 satellites in December 2022.

Amazon and Telesat have also geared up for satellite services. In the next five years, all major satellite operators are expected to use their LEO satellites for commercial applications, creating new business opportunities in the LEO satellite market.

List of Topics Covered:

Development of the global LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite market, touching on revenue generated by the global space industry, major LEO operators' launch timelines

Development of four major LEO satellite operators and their current solutions and future plans, including SpaceX, OneWeb, Amazon, and Telesat

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of the Worldwide LEO Satellite Market

1.1 LEO Satellite Networks Still Target Rural Areas Where Base Stations are Unavailable

1.2 SpaceX Leads in LEO Satellite Deployment

1.3 Major Operators' Satellites to Enter Commercial Services in 5 Years



2. Major LEO Satellite Operators' Plans

2.1 SpaceX

2.1.1 Launches Network Services in Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania

2.2 OneWeb

2.2.1 Expands LEO Satellite Internet Services with Comprehensive User Terminal Product Lines

2.2.2 Uses Antenna Technology Based on Moving Vehicle Speeds

2.3 Amazon

2.3.1 Builds LEO Satellite Ground Stations on Old Satellite Facilities

2.3.2 Expand Cloud Services to LEO Satellites Services

2.4 Telesat

2.4.1 Delays LightSpeed Launch Due to Pandemic

2.4.2 Manufacturers Ground Station Equipment with Different Materials Based on Environmental Conditions



3. Major LEO Satellite Operators' Future Plans

3.1 Operators Keen to Develop Laser Communication Technology and Systems

3.2 Integration of High- and Low-earth Orbit Satellites to Expand Services and Data Rates

3.3 Taiwanese Vendors Have an Edge in the User Terminal Market for Moving Vehicles



4. Analyst Perspective





