The Global MRSA Testing Market is forecast to grow by $682.12 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period

Our report on the MRSA testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence of staphylococcal infections, introduction of new MRSA diagnostic tests, and increased adoption of automation and system integration in healthcare.



The MRSA testing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

• Academic and research institutes



By Type

• Molecular diagnostics

• Immunodiagnostics



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing demand for infection control committees in hospitals as one of the prime reasons driving the MRSA testing market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in use of MRSA quick tests using lab-on-chip technology in hospital settings and the emergence of PCR-free electrochemical POC testing for rapid clinical detection of MRSA will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the MRSA testing market covers the following areas:

• MRSA testing market sizing

• MRSA testing market forecast

• MRSA testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading MRSA testing market vendors that include 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, ALIFAX Srl, Arlington Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Creative Diagnostics, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin Spa, Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GENSPEED Biotech GmbH, OpGen Inc., Puritan Medical Products Co., R Biopharm AG, Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, Uniogen Oy, and ZeptoMetrix LLC. Also, the MRSA testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

