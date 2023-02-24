The Global Mushroom Market is forecast to grow by $22,200.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mushroom Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539062/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the mushroom market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by medicinal values associated with mushrooms, growth potential in untapped markets, and new mushroom product launches and market expansion strategies.



The mushroom market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fresh mushroom

• Canned mushroom

• Dried mushroom



By Product

• Button mushroom

• Shiitake mushroom

• Oyster mushroom

• Others



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the automation in mushroom harvesting as one of the prime reasons driving the mushroom market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of vegan and vegetarian diet and demand for functional mushroom products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mushroom market covers the following areas:

• Mushroom market sizing

• Mushroom market forecast

• Mushroom market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mushroom market vendors that include Banken Champignons B.V., Basciani Foods Inc., BioFungi GmbH, BONDUELLE SA, Commercial Mushroom Producers Co. Operative Society Ltd., Drinkwater Mushrooms, Fujishukin Co. Ltd., Giorgio Fresh Co., Greenyard NV, Highline Mushrooms, Hughes Group, Lambert Spawn, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., MycoTerraFarm, NABIA, OKECHAMP S.A., Phillips Mushroom Farms, South Mill Champs, and Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd. Also, the mushroom market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



