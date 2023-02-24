Drill Pipe Market Projected to Grow at a 3.8% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Drill Pipe Market Research Report: Information, By Grade, By Application - Forecast till 2030”, By 2030, the Drill Pipe Market is expanding at a 3.8% CAGR, to reach a size of USD 1,143.8 Million by 2025.

Drill Pipe Market Research Insights

Drill pipes are typically thin-walled steel and aluminum alloy pipes that are used primarily for horizontal drilling or to speed up borehole drilling. The drilling fluid can be poured down the hole via the bit and the annuals thanks to its hollow design. However the drill pipe is only a part of the drill string, which also includes the bottom hole assembly.

Every piece of the drill pipe with two ends is connected by tool joints. Standard drill pipes, high weight drill pipes, and drill collars are the different types of drill pipes. Drill pipes are employed in a variety of industries, including mining, agriculture, the oil and gas sector, and more. The market is primarily driven by a rise in mining operations and the creation of new oil and gas fields. On the other hand, the market for drill pipes may be severely constrained by the high costs and volatile prices of raw materials like crude oil.

Top Key Players Listed:

National Oilwell Varco (United states of america)

R K Pipe LLC (United states of america)

Oil Country Tubular Limited (India)

Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing Inc. (United states of america)

Tenaris SA (Luxembourg)

Tejas Tubular Products Inc. (United states of america)

Texas Steel Conversion Inc. (USA)

TPS-Technitube Röhrenwerke (Europe)

TMK Group (Soviet union)

Vallourec SA

Hilong Group (Asia)

Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. (France)

Among others.



Due to the rising need for energy and petroleum products, onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration operations are a crucial factor in the market expansion for drill pipes. A significant market demand has been created for optimizing E&P in existing oil fields that are now running at profitable rates as a result of recent improvements in drilling technology and the decline in crude oil price. Decreased E&P activities lead to decreased oil and gas production in response to increased oil and gas demand, which raises the price of oil and gas.

It is anticipated that investments in the quickly expanding oil and gas sectors and rising automation would have a significant impact on the growth of the drill pine industry. Also, the industry is growing as novel technology like robots are increasingly being incorporated into both onshore and offshore drilling operations. Moreover, market growth is accelerated by developments in drilling methods including horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing.

Drill Pipe Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: Significant value CAGR during 2022-2030 3.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Grade and Application Key Market Opportunities Spurring rise in the petroleum industry worldwide Key Market Drivers Increasing automation and investments in rapidly growing oil and gas industries



Drill Pipe Market Covid 19 Impact

The majority of industries in the globe were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several production plants were forced to close as a result of the new coronavirus shutdown, which caused significant end-use revenue losses. The pandemic halted the manufacturing of drill pipes and other raw materials, which in turn caused costs to soar and demand to decline. Numerous drill pipe businesses experienced non-cash impairment in respect of some idle drilling equipment as a result of the market's deterioration brought on by Covid-19 and falling oil prices. On the plus side, the market for drill pipes may benefit in the next few years from the continually rising demand for energy and petroleum products. With the aim of guaranteeing uninterrupted fulfillment of all responsibilities to customers, vendors, and employees.

Drill Pipe Market Segmentation

Grade and application are the two main dynamics used to segment the market. The market is divided into API grade and premium grade according to grade. Due to its ability to be produced in accordance with API requirements that have been devised and authorized, the API grade category commands the biggest market share. The drill pipe grades that are often permitted by API are X-95, E-75, G-105, and S-135.

The drill pipe market is further divided into onshore and offshore based on application. Owing to the capacity to execute drilling operations below the earth's surface, the onshore segment, which is unaffected by underwater drilling, accounts for the largest market share.

Drill Pipe Market Regional Analysis

Since 2018, North America has held the top spot in the market, and it is likely to keep dominating during the evaluation period. Modern drilling techniques like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing are what are driving the market.



Moreover, high grade discoveries in rare earth exploration sites and fresh hydrocarbon deposits in the area have an impact on the market's expansion. Due to improvements in unconventional drilling technology that have attracted significant expenditures for oil and gas drilling projects, the US now owns the greatest part of the regional market.

The second-largest market share for drill pipes is held by Europe. The decline in oil prices and decreased expenses for drilling activities in the area are credited with this rise. The size of the drill pipe market is also growing as a result of advancements in unconventional drilling techniques and the discovery of enormous hydrocarbon reserves in shale basins.

Numerous European nations are taking the initiative and changing rules to expand the usage of drill pipe in oilfield applications, which will subsequently enhance the region's market share. Moreover, the use of drill pipes in the oilfields is aided by the infrastructure for oilfields being well-developed, the expansion of drilling operations, and the region's rising need for fossil fuels.



Drill Pipe Market Competitive Analysis

The existence of well-established industry players gives the drill pipe market the appearance of being fragmented. As local businesses become more aware of industry standards for suppliers, they are increasingly competing fiercely with one another and with international vendors. Thus, leading businesses focus on expanding their manufacturing capabilities, making investments in R&D, and engaging in M&A operations to gain momentum while looking for chances to completely integrate across the extended value chain.

