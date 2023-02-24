The Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market is forecast to grow by $28,294.42 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483614/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the governance risk and compliance platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased need to comply with regulatory requirements, exponential growth in corporate data, and quick and easy deployment of GRC policies.



The governance risk and compliance platform market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Component

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of the GRC platform with third-platform technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the governance risk and compliance platform market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise of the cloud-based e-discovery solution market and the emergence of social media governance will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the governance risk and compliance platform market covers the following areas:

• Governance risk and compliance platform market sizing

• Governance risk and compliance platform market forecast

• Governance risk and compliance platform market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading governance risk and compliance platform market vendors that include ACL Services Ltd. dba Galvanize, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Corporater AS, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., Mega International SA, MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., OneTrust LLC, Oracle Corp., Robert Half International Inc., SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Wolters Kluwer NV, and Thomson Reuters Corp. Also, the governance risk and compliance platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

