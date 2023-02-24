CoQ10 Supplement Market is Estimated to Hit USD 1148.93 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022-2028; Rising Demand for CoQ10 Supplements among Health-Conscious Consumers Globally to Foster Market Growth

Westford, USA, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America maintained its leading streak in the global CoQ10 supplement market , closely followed by the Asia Pacific region. Growing demand from cosmetic and dietary supplement applications, increasing medical value of Coenzyme Q10, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular, neurological, and diabetes, and rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and medical industry are driving the market growth. In addition, increasing cases of heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease in many emerging and established countries due to bad lifestyles and food habits have boosted the global demand for healthy food and nutrients, which has recently driven demand for coenzyme Q10.

SkyQuest has reported approximately 430 million people aged 65 and older in Asia in 2021. This number is approximately 23% higher than the total population of the United States in 2021. With such a large aging population, there is a growing demand for products that can improve their health and well-being. One such product is CoQ10 supplements, which are believed to have various health benefits, including improving heart health and boosting energy levels.

Browse in-depth TOC on "CoQ10 Supplement Market"

Pages - 272

Tables - 62

Figures - 66

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/coq10-supplement-market

Coenzyme Q10, or CoQ10, is a naturally occurring nutrient that plays a vital role in the healthy functioning of various vital organs, including the heart, kidney, liver, and pancreas. In addition, this vitamin-like substance is known for its antioxidant properties, which help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body that can cause damage to cells and tissues. In recent years, CoQ10 has gained significant attention from the skincare industry due to its ability to reverse the signs of aging.

Prominent Players in CoQ10 Supplement Market

Kyowa Hakko USA Inc. (US)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Gnosis S.p.A. (Italy)

Hwail Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (South Korea)

DSM Nutritional Products (Netherlands)

Nature's Bounty (US)

PharmaEssentia Corporation (Taiwan)

Life Extension (US)

Now Foods (US)

Bulk Supplements (US)

NatureWise (US)

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/coq10-supplement-market

Dietary Supplements Segment to Register Higher Sales as People Looking to Supplement their Diets with this Powerful Enzyme

In 2021, the dietary supplements segment dominated the global CoQ10 supplement market and accounted for the largest market share. The demand for CoQ10 in dietary supplements is driven by the growing awareness of the health benefits of CoQ10, such as its antioxidant and energy-generation properties. These benefits have made CoQ10 a popular ingredient in dietary supplements. In addition, cardiovascular diseases have become a significant cause of mortality worldwide, responsible for approximately 15 million deaths each year, as reported by SkyQuest. As a result, consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of maintaining their health and seeking information and supplements to help prevent lifestyle-related diseases.

According to market research, North America had the highest global CoQ10 supplement market share in 2021. This is primarily due to the increasing demand for CoQ10 in the cosmetics industry. Many cosmetic products are now enriched with coenzyme Q10, which offers a range of benefits for the skin. For example, CoQ10 provides energy to skin cells, essential for repairing and renewing skin cells. It also helps to reduce the damage caused by the sun's rays and supports the formation of elastin and collagen. These benefits have led to a growing awareness of CoQ10 among cosmetic makers in the United States and Canada, which has boosted demand for CoQ10 in the region in recent years.

Soft Capsule Segment to Attract Largest Revenue Thanks to Increasing Preference for Capsules due to Longer Shelf Life and Cost-Effective Option

According to market projections, the soft capsule segment is expected to dominate the CoQ10 supplement market from 2022 to 2028. Coenzymes, such as Coenzyme Q10, are vital nutrients the body produces naturally. When the levels of CoQ10 in the body decrease, it can lead to serious health complications. As a result, the demand for CoQ10 supplements has increased, which is predicted to continue during the projected period. In addition, soft capsules are a popular delivery form for CoQ10 supplements due to their ease of consumption and convenience.

In recent years, Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing region for the CoQ10 supplement market, a naturally occurring antioxidant and enzyme in the human body. With a projected CAGR of 10.9% by 2028, this market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by increasing awareness about the health benefits of coq10 and changing lifestyles of consumers in developing economies like India and China. In addition, the rise of chronic diseases and health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease has spurred interest in natural remedies like coq10 to support overall health.

The CoQ10 supplement market has emerged as a rapidly growing industry in recent years. According to a comprehensive research report published by SkyQuest, the market has been expanding in terms of its size, share, and key players. In addition, the report highlights the market's growth prospects, which are expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/coq10-supplement-market

Key Developments in CoQ10 Supplement Market

Cymbiotika, a renowned brand in the nutritional supplement industry, has recently announced the re-launch of its popular product, Vitamin D3+K2+CoQ10. This newly reformulated supplement has been designed to promote overall well-being and support various aspects of health, including immunity, cardiovascular health, balanced mood, and healthy aging. The new and improved Vitamin D3+K2+CoQ10 supplement by Cymbiotika is designed to provide comprehensive support for overall health and well-being.

B Up Active is a Florida-based company making waves in the health and fitness industry with its superior line of high-quality products. The company comes up with a new wide range of product offerings that cater to the needs of health-conscious individuals. One of their most popular products is CoQ10 Ubiquinone, a powerful antioxidant essential for the proper functioning of the body's cells. CoQ10 Ubiquinone supports cardiovascular health, boosts energy levels, and promotes healthy aging.

Kaneka Corporation, a Tokyo-based company, recently introduced a new yogurt product, "Watashi no Chikara (My Energy) ™ - Q10 Yogurt," rich in active Coenzyme Q10. This yogurt is an excellent source of CoQ10, a nutrient that offers numerous health benefits to consumers. The product is readily available in supermarkets, convenience stores, and Kaneka's online shop. The "Watashi no Chikara (My Energy) ™ - Q10 Yogurt" is available in various flavors, making it a suitable option for people of all ages. In addition, it is low-fat yogurt, making it an ideal choice for those who are conscious about their calorie intake.

Key Questions Answered in CoQ10 Supplement Market Report

How can market players tailor their marketing strategies to address the specific factors that impact their target market?

Which specific segment and region will witness higher traction during the forecast period?

What role can market research play in helping market players identify and evaluate emerging trends and opportunities in their industry?

What are some effective strategies for managing risk in a rapidly changing business environment, and how can market players prepare for unexpected challenges and disruptions in their industry?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Algal Pigments Market

Global Clinical Nutrition Market

Global Cedarwood Market

Global Orphan Drug Market

Global Chicory Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com