The Global Ultrasound Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $2346.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period

Our report on the ultrasound equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by broader applications of ultrasound equipment, advancements in image quality, volumetric ultrasound, and new technologies, and focus on early diagnosis and preventive medicine.



The ultrasound equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Stationary ultrasound equipment

• Portable ultrasound equipment



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Imaging centers

• Research centers

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of artificial intelligence into ultrasound as one of the prime reasons driving the ultrasound equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, wireless technologies and the launch of new products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ultrasound equipment market covers the following areas:

• Ultrasound equipment market sizing

• Ultrasound equipment market forecast

• Ultrasound equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ultrasound equipment market vendors that include BenQ Medical Technology Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., ContextVision AB, EchoNous Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., GlobalMed, Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Iljin Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MedGyn Products Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co. Ltd., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Telemed Ultrasound, Trivitron Healthcare, Wuhan Zhongqi Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd., Sonostar, and BMV Medtech Group Co. Ltd. Also, the ultrasound equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

