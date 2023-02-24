Trading update for FY 2022 (preliminary and unaudited figures)
In 2022, SP Group set new sales record and new record at EBITDA, EBIT and EBT level.
- Revenue was up by 7.1 % relative to FY 2021 to DKK 2,656.3 million, which is within the most recently announced range of 5 – 15 %.
- We experienced a fine development in sales of our own brands in 2022 which increased by 9.3 % and now account for 26.5 % of revenue.
- Profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) was up by 13.1 % relative to FY 2021 to DKK 478.4 million equal to an EBITDA margin of 18.0 %, which is within the most recently announced EBITDA margin of 16 - 18 %.
- Profit before tax (EBT) was up by 4.2 % relative to FY 2021 to DKK 268.5 million equal to an EBT margin of 10.1 % and within the most recently announced EBT margin of 9 – 12 %.
- EPS came at DKK 17.49 equal to a growth of 6.4 %.
