English Danish

Trading update for FY 2022 (preliminary and unaudited figures)

In 2022, SP Group set new sales record and new record at EBITDA, EBIT and EBT level.

Revenue was up by 7.1 % relative to FY 2021 to DKK 2,656.3 million, which is within the most recently announced range of 5 – 15 %.

We experienced a fine development in sales of our own brands in 2022 which increased by 9.3 % and now account for 26.5 % of revenue.

Profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) was up by 13.1 % relative to FY 2021 to DKK 478.4 million equal to an EBITDA margin of 18.0 %, which is within the most recently announced EBITDA margin of 16 - 18 %.

Profit before tax (EBT) was up by 4.2 % relative to FY 2021 to DKK 268.5 million equal to an EBT margin of 10.1 % and within the most recently announced EBT margin of 9 – 12 %.

EPS came at DKK 17.49 equal to a growth of 6.4 %.

See attached company announcement.

Attachment