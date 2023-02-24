The Global Radiation-hardened Electronics Market is forecast to grow by $340.35 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiation-hardened Electronics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391019/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the radiation-hardened electronics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for radiation-hardened electronics in space applications, growing satellite missions, and growing surveillance and reconnaissance.



The radiation-hardened electronics market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Custom made

• Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS)



By Component

• Power management

• Mixed signal ICs

• Processors and controllers

• Memory



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the radiation-hardened electronics market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnerships and acquisitions and growing focus on radiation-hardened electronics research will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the radiation-hardened electronics market covers the following areas:

• Radiation-hardened electronics market sizing

• Radiation-hardened electronics market forecast

• Radiation-hardened electronics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading radiation-hardened electronics market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Aitech, Amphenol Corp., Analog Devices Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Data Device Corp., Everspin Technologies Inc., Frontgrade Technologies, GSI Technology Inc., HEICO Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Mercury Systems Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Space Micro Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and TTM Technologies Inc. Also, the radiation-hardened electronics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



