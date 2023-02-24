Canned Fruits Global Market 2023: Sector to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.3%

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Fruits: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Canned Fruits estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Canned Peaches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Canned Mixed Fruit segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Canned Fruits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured) -

A. CLOUET & CO (KL) SDN. BHD

CHB Group

Del Monte Food, Inc.

Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Dole Packaged Foods LLC

Golden Circle

Princes Limited

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd

Seneca Foods Corporation

Tiger Brands Limited

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 397 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Food Canning: An Introduction

Canned Fruits

Canned Fruits Market: Current Scenario and Outlook

Global Fruit Production (In Million Tons) for 2007, 2012, 2017, 2019 and 2022

Global Fruit Production by Country (In Million Tons) for 2017 and 2019

Europe and North America Lead the Global Canned Fruits Market

Supermarkets: The Major Distribution Channel for Canned Fruits

Canned Fruits - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Numerous Benefits of Canned Fruits Consumption Fuels Market Growth

Rapidly Expanding Market for Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market Reflects High Potential for Canned Fruits Market

Global Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Evolving and Changing Food Habits Influence Demand Dynamics of Canned Fruits Market

Growing Demand for Convenience Foods with High Nutritional Value Drives Consumption of Canned Fruits

Organic Canned Fruits: A Growth Opportunity

Increase in Organic Farming Presents Opportunity for Organic Canned Fruits Market: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Canned Pineapple Market Exhibits STable Growth

Canned Pineapple Exports in Asia: Percentage Volume Breakdown by Country for 2018

Promise of High Nutrient Content and Freshness of Frozen Fruits Presents a Challenge for Canned Fruits Market

World Market for Processed Fruits and Vegetables: Breakdown of Revenue by Segment (in %) for 2019

Strict Testing and Monitoring Regulations for Canned Fruits Hamper Growth Prospects

Rising Demand for Fresh Produce and Minimally Processed Foods Impacts Market Outlook

Impact of Climate Change on Fruit Production and Processing: A Major Challenge

Significant Role of Canned Fruits in Reducing Food Wastage

Industry Participants Opt for Innovative Strategies to Boost Demand for Canned Fruits

Megatrends Impact Canned Fruits Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population and Improving Standards of Living

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

