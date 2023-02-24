Canned Fruits Global Market 2023: Sector to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.3%

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Fruits: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Canned Fruits estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Canned Peaches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Canned Mixed Fruit segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Canned Fruits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured) -
- A. CLOUET & CO (KL) SDN. BHD
- CHB Group
- Del Monte Food, Inc.
- Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd.
- Dole Packaged Foods LLC
- Golden Circle
- Princes Limited
- Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd
- Seneca Foods Corporation
- Tiger Brands Limited
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|397
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$9.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Food Canning: An Introduction
- Canned Fruits
- Canned Fruits Market: Current Scenario and Outlook
- Global Fruit Production (In Million Tons) for 2007, 2012, 2017, 2019 and 2022
- Global Fruit Production by Country (In Million Tons) for 2017 and 2019
- Europe and North America Lead the Global Canned Fruits Market
- Supermarkets: The Major Distribution Channel for Canned Fruits
- Canned Fruits - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Numerous Benefits of Canned Fruits Consumption Fuels Market Growth
- Rapidly Expanding Market for Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market Reflects High Potential for Canned Fruits Market
- Global Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Evolving and Changing Food Habits Influence Demand Dynamics of Canned Fruits Market
- Growing Demand for Convenience Foods with High Nutritional Value Drives Consumption of Canned Fruits
- Organic Canned Fruits: A Growth Opportunity
- Increase in Organic Farming Presents Opportunity for Organic Canned Fruits Market: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Canned Pineapple Market Exhibits STable Growth
- Canned Pineapple Exports in Asia: Percentage Volume Breakdown by Country for 2018
- Promise of High Nutrient Content and Freshness of Frozen Fruits Presents a Challenge for Canned Fruits Market
- World Market for Processed Fruits and Vegetables: Breakdown of Revenue by Segment (in %) for 2019
- Strict Testing and Monitoring Regulations for Canned Fruits Hamper Growth Prospects
- Rising Demand for Fresh Produce and Minimally Processed Foods Impacts Market Outlook
- Impact of Climate Change on Fruit Production and Processing: A Major Challenge
- Significant Role of Canned Fruits in Reducing Food Wastage
- Industry Participants Opt for Innovative Strategies to Boost Demand for Canned Fruits
- Megatrends Impact Canned Fruits Market Prospects
- Expanding Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population and Improving Standards of Living
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/segeqs-fruits?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment