The Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market is forecast to grow by $1945.76 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period

Our report on the flame retardants chemicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in infrastructure development, increasing demand for flame retardants in end-user industries, and growing demand for flame retardant based on nitrogen compounds.



The flame retardants chemicals market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Halogen

• Intumescent coatings

• Inorganic flame retardants

• Nitrogen flame retardants

• Phosphorous



By Application

• Building and construction

• Electricals and electronics

• Textiles and plastics

• Transportation



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of environmentally friendly flame retardants as one of the prime reasons driving the flame retardants chemicals market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for non-halogenated flame retardants and advent of polymeric flame retardants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the flame retardants chemicals market covers the following areas:

• Flame retardants chemicals market sizing

• Flame retardants chemicals market forecast

• Flame retardants chemicals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flame retardants chemicals market vendors that include ADEKA Corp., Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Frank Beirne Fabrics, ICL Group Ltd., Intochemicals BV, Italmatch Chemicals Spa, J.M. Huber Corp., Kafrit Industries 1993 Ltd., Lanxess AG, Nabaltec AG, NEWOS GmbH, PENGG KABEL GmbH, Perimeter Solutions LP, PHARMORGANA GmbH, Stahl Holdings B.V., and Wego Chemical Group Inc. Also, the flame retardants chemicals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

