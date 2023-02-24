The Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market is forecast to grow by $6790.84 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.75% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04103800/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pressure sensitive labels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of advanced technology, increased need for aesthetic appeal in products, and rising concerns about sustainability.



The pressure sensitive labels market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Linerless

• Release liners



By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Personal care

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the implementation of two-dimensional barcode technology as one of the prime reasons driving the pressure sensitive labels market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand from the beer and craft beverage industry and rising demand from the transportation and logistics industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pressure sensitive labels market covers the following areas:

• Pressure sensitive labels market sizing

• Pressure sensitive labels market forecast

• Pressure sensitive labels market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pressure sensitive labels market vendors that include 3M Co., Accu Label, Apogee Industries Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Cosmo Films Ltd., Creative Labels Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Label Arts, LINTEC Corp., Multi Color Corp., NADCO Tapes and Labels Inc., Orange County Label Co. Inc., Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rustic Label Inc., Star Label Products, Technicote Inc., Universal Labeling Systems Inc., and UPM Kymmene Corp. Also, the pressure sensitive labels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

