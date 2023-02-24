At 9.6% CAGR, Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size Estimated to Cross USD 3.99 Billion Value By 2030: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Cancer Gene Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapy (Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer); By End-Use (Research Institutes, Biopharma Companies); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global cancer gene therapy market size & share was valued at USD 1.76 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.99 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

What is Cancer Gene Therapy? How Big is Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size & Share?

Overview

As a new method of treating human diseases, gene therapy has rapidly gained traction. Cancer gene therapy is a new treatment that replaces a defective gene with a healthy gene inside the body's cells to prevent or slow the growth of cancer, which is the second largest cause of death, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). With a wide variety of genes and vectors being utilized in clinical trials with positive results, this therapy method is incredibly adaptable.

Gene cancer techniques have been created to strengthen already available treatments like chemotherapy and immunotherapy. The increasing demand for gene therapy and the rising prevalence of cancer is anticipated to stimulate the cancer gene therapy market demand. Gene therapy is expected to develop into an effective alternative treatment for all cancers and neoplastic illnesses with the advent of technological advances in the field.

Request Sample Copy of Cancer Gene Therapy Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cancer-gene-therapy-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The report presents an in-depth overview of the current structure and forecasts to help identify emerging business opportunities on which to capitalize.

The report elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model.

The market-study value chain review gives a good view of the positions of the stakeholders.

The report highlights key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The report evaluates region-specific growth and development in the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Altor Bioscience Corporation

SiBiono.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Company Limited

BioCancell

GlobeImmune Inc.

Aduro Biotech

OncoGeneX

New Link Genetics.

ZioPharm Oncology

Genelux Corporation

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Amgen Inc.

Bristol Myers

Squibb Company

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Adaptimmune Limited

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Biogen

Orchard Therapeutics Plc

Spark Therapeutics Inc.

AGC Biologics

Anges

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cancer-gene-therapy-market/request-for-sample

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

Increasing investments in the R&D of gene therapies to drive the market growth

The rising focus on developing effective therapies and rising investments in cancer research are propelling the cancer gene therapy market size. Growing investment in research and development of gene therapies is driving the growth of the market. Rising number of cases of various types of cancers, such as breast, pancreatic, liver, brain, lung, colorectal, prostate, bladder, head and neck, skin, and ovarian, is encouraging specialists to develop effective therapies which are supporting the market growth. Further, factors like increased tobacco use, alcohol consumption, low physical activity, and low intake of fruits and vegetables, which have led to increased cancer development, are likely to fuel the industry expansion.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

The introduction of new products in the market positively influences the industry expansion

Leading players are introducing new products with higher success rates and penetrating the significant untapped market. This is one of the key factors creating growth opportunities in the cancer gene therapy market. The industry is growing as a result of the availability of numerous cutting-edge medicines for ethically acceptable cancer treatment.

Furthermore, an increased number of significant research and development strategies carried out by biopharmaceutical firms to create new medicinal medications are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2022, the FDA approved Bluebird Bio's BLUE.O gene therapy for use in the treatment of patients with a rare condition that necessitates routine blood transfusions.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cancer-gene-therapy-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Segmental Analysis

Gene-induced immunotherapy segment accounts for the largest market share in 2021

Based on therapy, the gene-induced immunotherapy category holds the major revenue share in the cancer gene therapy market due to a surge in investment in R&D and rising developments in gene technology. In gene-induced immunotherapy, DNA fragments called genes are generated in the body to immunize the body with beneficial genes. The genes are generated in order to kill the cancer cells and inhibit their growth in the body.

Hospitals are likely to capture the major cancer gene therapy market share

On the basis of end-use, the hospital category is predicted to dominate the market due to the growing prevalence of cancer. With the increased demand for cancer gene therapy in hospitals, the market is estimated to see massive growth in the coming years. Another factor contributing to the expansion is the development of the healthcare infrastructure since hospitals now offer all treatments under one roof.

Cancer Gene Therapy Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3.99 Billion Market size value in 2021 USD 1.76 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 9.6% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players BioCancell, GlobeImmune, Inc., Aduro Biotech, OncoGeneX, New Link Genetics., ZioPharm Oncology, Genelux Corporation, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Amgen, Inc., Bristol Myers, Squibb Company, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Adaptimmune Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, Biogen, Orchard Therapeutics Plc Segments Covered By Therapy, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options





Geography Overview

Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the anticipated period

By geography, the cancer gene therapy market in North America witnessed the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to register a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing technological developments and growing investment in R&D. Also the presence of prominent industry players in the region is supporting the regional market growth.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to capture higher CARG in the coming years owing to the rising geriatric population. Further, the expansion of the industry is aided by a surge in government spending and initiatives in the healthcare sector as well as technological improvements.

Browse the Detail Report “Cancer Gene Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapy (Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer); By End-Use (Research Institutes, Biopharma Companies); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cancer-gene-therapy-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In September 2022, At ESMO, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) gave a presentation on the use of Zejula and Jemperli in treating specific cancers. GSK and iTeos also plan to begin research using the recently licensed cancer medicine dostarlimab.

The Report Answers Questions Such as

What is the market size and forecast of the industry?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of key factors shaping the market during the forecast period?

Who are the key players operating in this market?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What are the most significant challenges the market could face in the future?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the cancer gene therapy market report based on therapy, end-use, and region:

By Therapy Outlook

Oncolytic Virotherapy

Gene-induced Immunotherapy

Gene transfer

By End-Use Outlook

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Biopharma Companies

Diagnostic centers

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Plasma Fractionation Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/plasma-fractionation-market

Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-cancer-diagnostics-market

Cell and Tissue Preservation Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-and-tissue-preservation-market

Wearable Skin Adhesives Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/wearable-skin-adhesives-market

Oral Irrigator Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/oral-irrigator-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com