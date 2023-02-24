MetaWork’s MusicFX.io Announces New Monthly Free Concert Ticket Giveaway

Emerging music fan engagement platform MusicFX has launched

It’s new limited edition, all-access FoundersX NFT Membership

Fairfield, CA., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusicFX.io, an emerging Web3 fan engagement platform for the music industry owned and operated by MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), today announced its new concert ticket giveaway promotion and the launch of its new all access FoundersX membership.

A MusicFX Exclusive, FoundersX, is where fans can buy a lifelong, digital membership, earning them access to all upcoming MusicFX fan clubs, regardless of the artist or genre. The FoundersX membership provides fans access to meet & greet opportunities, presale codes, ticket giveaways, official concert merchandise and more.

MusicFX.io will be running a monthly concert ticket giveaway for 2023. For its first free concert ticket promotion, MusicFX has two pit-level tickets to see country music artist Luke Combs perform in Arlington, Texas, on March 25. The contest will end at midnight on March 12. A random drawing will select the winner at 1 pm EST on March 15.

“FoundersX is providing an opportunity to change how companies sell and distribute concert tickets,” said Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks. “FoundersX is the future of providing music fans access to tickets, meet and greets, merch, and unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences through MusicFX. We’re excited to offer a FoundersX member and a friend two pit-level tickets to see Luke Combs this March for free in Arlington.”

The All-Access FoundersX membership is on sale now and is limited to 3,500 memberships. The FoundersX memberships are priced at $100 each.

The FoundersX membership provides its owners unlimited access to MusicFX content, including automatic entry to win free concert tickets, meet & greets, pre-sale codes, exclusive merch and exclusive events, including metaverse events.

