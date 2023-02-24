The Global Liquid Fertilizer Market is forecast to grow by $2314.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.63% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Fertilizer Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04090369/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the liquid fertilizer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers, ease of application, and increasing demand from emerging countries.



The liquid fertilizer market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Cereals and grains

• Oilseeds and pulses

• Fruits and vegetables



By Type

• Nitrogen

• Phosphate

• Potassium

• Micronutrients



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers as one of the prime reasons driving the liquid fertilizer market growth during the next few years. Also, growing awareness of organic fertilizers and growing market for fruits and vegetables will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the liquid fertilizer market covers the following areas:

• Liquid fertilizer market sizing

• Liquid fertilizer market forecast

• Liquid fertilizer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquid fertilizer market vendors that include AgroLiquid, Agrotiger Philippines Corp., EuroChem Group AG, Grupa Azoty, Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., KS Aktiengesellschaft, Kugler Co., Nutri Tech Solutions Pty Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., OCP Group, Plant Food Co. Inc., Plant Fuel Nutrients LLC, Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA, RLF AgTech, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, Twin State Inc., and Yara International ASA. Also, the liquid fertilizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04090369/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________