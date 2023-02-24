FUNBOX® Says Goodbye to Mesa After Entertaining Over 20,000 Local Families and Making a Big Donation to Sunshine Acres

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUNBOX® is saying farewell to Mesa, Arizona, as the World's Biggest Bounce Park® is preparing to close its doors in just a few days. FUNBOX® spent 12 weeks at Superstition Springs Center, 6555 E. Southern Ave. in Mesa.

While in Mesa, AZ, FUNBOX® is proud to support Sunshine Acres, a foster youth charity that has provided homes to more than 2,000 children since 1954. FUNBOX® founder Antonio Nieves is a former foster youth himself and is passionate about advocating for children who are aging out of the foster care system. Thanks to the support of FUNBOX® guests, a large donation to Sunshine Acres has been made.

Activities to enjoy at FUNBOX® include Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball's Gallop, and an obstacle course. By coming to the World's Biggest Bounce Park®, a difference has been in the lives of children who need it the most.

FUNBOX® final weeks of the World's Biggest Bounce Park® in Mesa are approaching. As a thank you to the community, ticket prices have dropped from $22 to $9 for the last couple of weeks. Tickets are available on the FUNBOX® website.

The final date is March 27, 2023.

