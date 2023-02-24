The Ultimate Adventure: The World's Biggest Bounce Park® Is Coming to Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUNBOX® is bringing the ultimate adventure to Glendale, Arizona, with the World's Biggest Bounce Park®, FUNBOX®. The 20,000-sq.-ft. inflatable playground is filled with 10 play zones, including Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball's Gallop, and an obstacle course.

The World's Biggest Bounce Park® is only in Glendale for 12 weeks.

FUNBOX® is committed to giving back to the community; this time, FUNBOX® is supporting Arizona Helping Hands, a foster youth charity that has helped over 3,500 children in 2022. Coming to the World's Biggest Bounce Park® is helping make a difference in the lives of children who need it the most. The company's founder, Antonio Nieves, is a former foster youth himself and is passionate about advocating for children who are aging out of the foster care system.

Tickets start at $19 for approximately 90-minute jumping sessions, and all guests must have a paid general admission ticket. Toddlers from ages 0-2 and seniors over 65 years are free when accompanied by a ticketed customer. It is recommended to purchase tickets online in advance to guarantee entry, any unused or unscanned tickets are honored within 30 days of the original ticket date. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult, and the adult must remain at FUNBOX® while their children are inside the inflatables.

FUNBOX is thrilled to bring the World's Biggest Bounce Park® to Glendale and is excited to support Arizona Helping Hands. "We believe that every child deserves a happy childhood, and we're committed to doing our part to make that a reality," said Antonio Nieves, founder of FUNBOX.

The World's Biggest Bounce Park® will be open at Arrowhead Towne Center from March 31 to June 25. The new location's hours of operation are Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and special Spring Break hours from March 13 through March 17 from 12 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the FUNBOX website at www.funbox.com or follow them on social media. Come and join the fun, and bounce with us at the World's Biggest Bounce Park®!

Contact Information:

MIKE BOLBACH

Franchisee

mb@funbox.com

914-953-8425



RYAN ARMENDRIZ

Media Coordinator

ryan.a@funbox.com

575-202-0571



Related Images











Image 1: FUNBOX, world's biggest bounce park entrance









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment