Global Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The high prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS), rising demand for innovative drugs including mAbs, and the launch of new products and therapies are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Market Insights
- As per the treatment outlook, the plasma exchange therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the end-user outlook, the hospital segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi (France), Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Zydus Cadila, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Apotex Inc., and AstraZeneca among others, are some of the key players in the global neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder market.
Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Monoclonal Antibody Drugs
- Immunosuppressive Agents
- Plasma Exchange Therapy
- Others
Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Tablets
- Injections
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Homecare
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
