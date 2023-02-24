Global Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The high prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS), rising demand for innovative drugs including mAbs, and the launch of new products and therapies are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the treatment outlook, the plasma exchange therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder market from 2023 to 2028

As per the end-user outlook, the hospital segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi (France), Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Zydus Cadila, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Apotex Inc., and AstraZeneca among others, are some of the key players in the global neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/neuromyelitis-optica-spectrum-disorder-market-3955

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Monoclonal Antibody Drugs

Immunosuppressive Agents

Plasma Exchange Therapy

Others

Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Tablets

Injections

Others





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com