Low Alcoholic Beverages Market is Expected to Reach USD 1278.38 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2022-2028; Growing Demand for Lighter, Healthier Beverages with Low Carbohydrate Content to Propel Market Growth

Westford USA, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The low alcoholic beverages market in Europe and North America continues to flourish, with Europe maintaining its dominance, followed closely by North America. The industry's progress is being fueled by the popularity of mindful drinking and the increasing desire among young people to adopt healthy drinking habits. In addition, consumers are becoming more aware of the detrimental effects of high-alcohol beverages, leading to a quick substitution for low-alcohol beverages. This has created a surge in demand for low-alcohol beverages, thereby boosting market growth. Furthermore, as consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness, low-alcohol beverages are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional high-alcohol drinks, driving market growth.

SkyQuest's research indicates that the craft beer market in the United States has been steadily growing, with regional breweries accounting for the majority of production. Specifically, in 2021, 62.4% of craft beer was produced in regional breweries, while local microbreweries were responsible for 17.6% of craft beer production. This growth is a positive sign for the low alcoholic beverages market, as craft beer's popularity has also helped drive demand for lower-strength options. In addition, consumers looking for healthier or lighter alternatives to traditional beer increasingly turn to low-alcohol craft beer as a viable option.

Low-alcohol beverages are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers seeking lighter, healthier options. These beverages have been found to reduce the chances of developing various health problems, including malignancies of the mouth, throat, and breast, which are often associated with the consumption of high-alcohol beverages. In addition, these products often contain lower alcohol content and fewer calories than traditional alcoholic beverages, making them a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.

Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Segment to Drive Huge Sales Thanks to Innovations in Packaging Technology, Making RTDs More Attractive to Consumers

The ready-to-drink (RTD) segment is the largest and fastest-growing category in the low alcoholic beverages market, with a significant increase projected from 2022 to 2028. The rising demand for beverages and an increase in the young population have led to many manufacturers focusing on introducing new products with various flavors and adopting appropriate marketing strategies to expand their consumer base. With the market expected to grow, manufacturers must continue to innovate and differentiate themselves from competitors to maintain a competitive edge.

Europe emerged as the largest market for low alcohol beverages globally in 2021, closely followed by North America. The growing popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages has contributed significantly to the demand for low-alcohol beverages across Europe. According to a report by SkyQuest, there were around 9,200 breweries in operation in the European Union in 2020, with an increase of nearly 800 from the previous year. As of 2021, this number has grown to about 5,500 more breweries than the previous year. In response to the growing demand for low-alcohol beverages, key players in the industry are repositioning their strategies to include craft beers as an essential part of their growth plans to supplement sales.

Supermarket and Hypermarket Segments to Witness Higher Traction as It Offers Manufacturers an Effective Platform to Promote Their Products

The supermarket and hypermarket segment has emerged as a significant contributor to the growth of the low alcoholic beverages market in 2021. This can be attributed to the easy shopping experience for customers and the increased adoption of advanced technology by retailers to deliver high-quality beverages to consumers. Additionally, the use of advanced technology in the retail sector has enabled retailers to deliver a seamless shopping experience to consumers, further boosting the demand for low alcoholic beverages in the supermarket and hypermarket segment.

The low alcoholic beverages market in the Asia Pacific is experiencing significant growth. This can be attributed to the increasing consumer awareness of the health risks of highly alcoholic beverages. According to a report by SkyQuest, the low or non-alcoholic beverage market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, with low beverages and water being the best-performing categories. The report predicts low beverages will increase by 64.1 billion liters and water by 43.2 billion liters over the next five years.

SkyQuest, a leading market research firm, has released a comprehensive report on the low alcoholic beverages market. The report thoroughly analyzes the industry's landscape, covering various aspects such as key players, market trends, and product innovations. It also provides insights into the latest investment strategies and funding opportunities in the market, enabling investors to make informed decisions and identify high-potential investment opportunities.

Key Developments in the Low Alcoholic Beverages Market

Asahi Group Beverages & Innovation Fund, a startup investment fund, is providing funding to US-based startups with the potential for significant growth in the low-alcohol beverages, non-alcohol beer-taste beverages, and adult soft drink categories. The fund aims to support startups with attractive brands and innovative products that have the potential to disrupt and transform the beverage industry. The fund's focus on the low-alcohol beverages, non-alcohol beer-taste beverages, and adult soft drink categories reflects the changing consumer preferences towards healthier and more diverse beverage options.

Ghodawat Consumer Ltd (GCL), the FMCG arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has announced the acquisition of Coolberg, a Mumbai-based beverage startup. Under the agreement, Coolberg's team will join GCL to develop a range of new-age, premium beverage brands. The acquisition of Coolberg will enable GCL to expand its portfolio of premium beverage brands and tap into the growing demand for non-alcoholic, healthier options. With the addition of Coolberg's team and expertise, GCL aims to create innovative and unique products that cater to consumers' evolving tastes.

DEFY, a wellness company known for its CBD-infused products has launched first-ever non-CBD product called DEFY Water. This high-performance alkaline water is now exclusively available at Sprouts Farmers Market stores and online globally. With DEFY Water, the company aims to cater to a broader customer base that values wellness and hydration. DEFY exclusively targets health-conscious consumers who prefer organic, natural, and high-quality products by partnering with Sprouts Farmers Market.

