The Global Heart-lung Machines Market is forecast to grow by $195.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period

Our report on the heart-lung machines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased medical tourism in Asia, an increase in the number of ASCs, and awareness initiatives by organizations.



The heart-lung machines market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• ASCs



By Application

• Heart surgery

• Heart failure

• Lung surgery



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies portable heart-lung machines as one of the prime reasons driving the heart-lung machines market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of modular heart-lung machines and the increasing popularity of online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the heart-lung machines market covers the following areas:

• Heart-lung machines market sizing

• Heart-lung machines market forecast

• Heart-lung machines market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading heart-lung machines market vendors that include Axiomtek, Braile Biomedica, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., ELITE LIFECARE, Eurosets Srl, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, Heart Care India Co., Hemovent GmbH, Jarvik Heart Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Palex Medical SA, RAUMEDIC AG, Saati SpA, SONOTEC GmbH, SynCardia Systems LLC, and Terumo Group. Also, the heart-lung machines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

