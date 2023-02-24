Growth Opportunities in the Global Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics Market 2023: Conventional Medical Imaging Informatics Shifts to AI-based Consolidated Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical imaging informatics solution deployment is shifting from the on-premises model to a cloud-based infrastructure. The conventional on-premises model, which requires every enterprise to buy, operate, and maintain its own cumbersome IT infrastructure and solutions, proves unsustainable in the era of big data. It is also short-sighted given the pace of IT innovations, irrelevant under the interoperability imperative, and not the wisest economic choice.

There is a growing need for cost-effective medical imaging informatics solutions that can perform more efficient image storage, distribution, analysis, and diagnosis with a faster turnaround time for results. The COVID-19 pandemic has also led healthcare providers to seek more efficient and cost-effective medical informatics solutions to address the rising demand for quality care globally. In addition, hospital budgets may not be sufficient for huge investments amid the ongoing recession. Due to all these factors, cloud-based medical imaging solutions are advancing and becoming an alternative to on-premises solutions.

However, the analyst expects the radiology and cardiology specialties to be more resilient to the economic impact due to the emergency procedures required. In these times, the cloud-based medical imaging informatics market may also get a positive thrust as healthcare providers might not be willing to pay enormous prices for on-premises models. Instead, they may look for flexible service and pay-per-use options during this period and in the future.

The analyst overviews the global cloud-based medical imaging informatics market in this research service, with a 5-year revenue forecast from 2022 to 2026. The geographical scope is North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). The analyst segments the study forecast into Cloud-based Storage & Distribution Solutions, Cloud-based Diagnostic Informatics, and Cloud-based Workflow Solutions.

The submodules under each segment are:

Storage and Distribution Solutions: Image sharing and archiving, picture archiving and communication system (PACS), and vendor-neutral archive (VNA)

Diagnostic Informatics: Diagnostics viewing and image analysis

Workflow Solutions: Radiology information systems (RIS), medical imaging workflow orchestration, and speech recognition and reporting

Other vital information includes:

Growth environment and market trends

Drivers and restraints

Revenue forecast and analysis by modules and regions

Competitive environment, including prominent participants' profiles, products, and revenues

Through this report, the analyst seeks to provide stakeholders with insights into the market and enable them to capture the opportunities available over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics Segmentation by Module

Segmentation by Geography

Growth Environment

Market Trends

Major Reasons Healthcare Organizations Shift to Cloud Infrastructure

Cloud Infrastructure Bolsters the Technological Strength of Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Providers' Expected Outcomes

Healthcare Providers' Perspectives on Cloud Adoption in Medical Imaging Informatics

Healthcare Providers' Challenges in Medical Imaging Operations

Enterprise Imaging IT Vendors' Strategies to Overcome Challenges

Healthcare Cloud Delivery Models

Comparative Analysis of Cloud Delivery Models in Medical Imaging

Business Models in Medical Imaging Informatics

Disaster Recovery and Security in Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics

Medical Imaging Cyberattack Types and Mitigation Measures

Increasing Cardiology Imaging Data Expanding Medical Imaging Informatics Outreach

3. Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Module

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis: North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis: Europe

Revenue Forecast Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast Analysis: RoW

Competitive Environment

Market Positioning of Key Competitors

Vendor Profiles Mapped by Segment

Profiles of OEMs

Profiles of Pureplay Providers

Profiles of AI-based Companies

Profiles of Big Tech Companies

Revenue Share

Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics Vendor Profile Analysis

4. Image Storage and Distribution

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Submodule

Revenue Forecast for Image Sharing and Archiving

Revenue Forecast for PACS

Revenue Forecast for VNA

Revenue Forecast Analysis

5. Diagnostic Informatics

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Submodule

Revenue Forecast for Diagnostic Viewing

Revenue Forecast for Image Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis

6. Workflow Solutions

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Submodule

Revenue Forecast for RIS

Revenue Forecast for Medical Imaging Workflow Orchestration

Revenue Forecast for Speech Recognition and Reporting

Revenue Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI-enabled Workflow Optimization

Growth Opportunity 2: Teleradiology to Enable Access in Remote Locations

Growth Opportunity 3: Disaster Recovery and Security Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4: Cloud AI-based Software to Manage Healthcare Big Data

Growth Opportunity 5: Automated Speech Recognition and Reporting Solutions

8. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

9. List of Exhibits

