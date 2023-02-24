9.27% Growth in Fermenters Market by 2023-2029 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fermenters market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Fermenters market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Fermenters market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

Fermenters market finds that the global Fermenters market reached a value of USD 2261.39 million in 2022. It’s expected that the market will achieve USD 3850.09 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.27% during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Types: -

Single-use

Multiple-use

Segmentation by Applications: -

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

In 2022, the share of the market in North America stood at 44.73%.



Major players in the global market include: -

bbi-biotech

Zeta Holding

Pierre Guerin

Electrolab Biotech

Sartorius AG

Bangalore Biotech Labs(BiOZEEN)

CerCell ApS

Eppendorf AG

GEA Group

ABEC, INC.

Praj Hipurity Systems

Danaher Corporation

Solaris Biotechnology Srl

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher

Amerging Technologies

Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2029

TOC of Fermenters market Research Report: -

1. Market Definition and Statistical Scope

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Fermenters Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type, Downstream Industry and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Geographies Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2018-2029)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2. Research Findings and Conclusion

3 Key Companies’ Profile

3.1 Competitive Profile

3.1.1 Global Fermenters Sales and Market Share by Companies

3.1.2 Global Fermenters Revenue and Market Share by Companies

3.2 bbi-biotech

3.2.1 Brief Introduction of bbi-biotech

3.2.2 bbi-biotech Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.2.3 bbi-biotech Related Products/Service Introduction

3.2.4 bbi-biotech Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.3 Zeta Holding

3.3.1 Brief Introduction of Zeta Holding

3.3.2 Zeta Holding Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.3.3 Zeta Holding Related Products/Service Introduction

3.3.4 Zeta Holding Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.4 Pierre Guerin

3.4.1 Brief Introduction of Pierre Guerin

3.4.2 Pierre Guerin Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.4.3 Pierre Guerin Related Products/Service Introduction

3.4.4 Pierre Guerin Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.5 Electrolab Biotech

3.5.1 Brief Introduction of Electrolab Biotech

3.5.2 Electrolab Biotech Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.5.3 Electrolab Biotech Related Products/Service Introduction

3.5.4 Electrolab Biotech Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.6 Sartorius AG

3.6.1 Brief Introduction of Sartorius AG

3.6.2 Sartorius AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.6.3 Sartorius AG Related Products/Service Introduction

3.6.4 Sartorius AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.7 Bangalore Biotech Labs(BiOZEEN)

3.7.1 Brief Introduction of Bangalore Biotech Labs(BiOZEEN)

3.7.2 Bangalore Biotech Labs(BiOZEEN) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.7.3 Bangalore Biotech Labs(BiOZEEN) Related Products/Service Introduction

3.7.4 Bangalore Biotech Labs(BiOZEEN) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.8 CerCell ApS

3.8.1 Brief Introduction of CerCell ApS

To be continued

