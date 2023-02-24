The Global Glass Market is forecast to grow by $99.26 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841087/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the glass market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of beverages, increasing demand from pharmaceutical packaging, and growing demand from the automotive industry and construction industry.



The glass market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Container glass

• Flat glass

• Others



By Application

• Packaging

• Construction

• Automotive

• Electrical and electronics

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of flat glass in photovoltaic modules and e-glass due to rising need for clean energy as one of the prime reasons driving the glass market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and increasing demand for wearable technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the glass market covers the following areas:

• Glass market sizing

• Glass market forecast

• Glass market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass market vendors that include AGC Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Glass Holdings Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A., DBs Glass and Glazing, Dillmeier Glass Co., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kibing Group, Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, SHEBEI HUAJINDE GLASS CO. LTD., Sisecam, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Also, the glass market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



