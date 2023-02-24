Global Personal Care Appliances Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2030 - Developed Nations Lead, Developing Nations to Spearhead Future Growth

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Appliances: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Personal Care Appliances Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Personal Care Appliances estimated at US$21.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hair Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hair Removal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Personal Care Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|473
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$21.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$32.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due to Pandemic
- Market Players Strategize to Mitigate Impact of Pandemic
- Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- An Introduction to Personal Care Appliances
- Hair Care Appliances
- Hair Removal Appliances
- Oral Care Appliances
- Other Personal Care Appliances
- Personal Care Appliances: Global Market Outlook
- Hair Care Appliances: The Leading Segment
- Developed Nations Lead, Developing Nations to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Global Electric Toothbrush Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Competitors for 2020E
- Recent Market Activity
- Personal Care Appliances - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men: Lucrative Opportunity for Manufacturers
- Women Continue to be An Important Consumer Cluster for Personal Care Appliances
- Hair Care Appliances Market: Growing Consumer Focus on Hair Care & Styling to Boost Prospects
- Hair Dryers: Innovations & Brand Power Shape Dynamics
- New Hair Styles Enhance Demand for Hair Setters
- Hair Straighteners Usage Ups Risk of Breakage
- Curling Irons: Styling Needs of Consumers to Boost Market Growth
- New Innovations in the Hair Appliances Present Growth Potential
- A Glance at Recent Novel Hair Styling Devices
- Oral Care Appliances: Rising Awareness about Oral Care to Boost Long-term Growth
- Powered Toothbrushes to Boost Oral Care Appliances Growth
- Oral Irrigation: Innovation Vital for Growth
- Hair Removal Appliances Enable New Frontiers for Perfect & Hair-Free Skin
- Electric Shavers: Desire for Clean Shaven Look Spurs Market Growth
- Asian Economies Poised to Drive Future Growth in Electric Shavers Market
- Technological Advancements Drive Shaving Products Market
- Rising Popularity of Stubble Influences Shaver Sales
- Women's Shaving Products Continue to Find Favor
- Available Hair Removal Options for Women: A Comparison
- Ear & Nose Trimmers: A Small Yet Promising Market
- Advent of Permanent Hair Removal Techniques: A Threat to Hair Removal Appliances Market
- Growing Role of Technology in Personal Care Appliances
- Smart IoT Personal Care Devices Transform Market
- DIY Culture & Fast Changing Trends Support Growth
- E-Commerce Platforms Spur Sales of Personal Care Appliances Worldwide
- COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Personal Care Appliances Market
- Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Personal Care Appliances
- Urbanization Trend
- Middle Class Population
- Improving Standards of Living
