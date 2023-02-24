Global Personal Care Appliances Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2030 - Developed Nations Lead, Developing Nations to Spearhead Future Growth

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Appliances: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Personal Care Appliances Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Personal Care Appliances estimated at US$21.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hair Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hair Removal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Personal Care Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Metrics

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due to Pandemic

Market Players Strategize to Mitigate Impact of Pandemic

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Personal Care Appliances

Hair Care Appliances

Hair Removal Appliances

Oral Care Appliances

Other Personal Care Appliances

Personal Care Appliances: Global Market Outlook

Hair Care Appliances: The Leading Segment

Developed Nations Lead, Developing Nations to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Global Electric Toothbrush Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Competitors for 2020E

Recent Market Activity

Personal Care Appliances - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men: Lucrative Opportunity for Manufacturers

Women Continue to be An Important Consumer Cluster for Personal Care Appliances

Hair Care Appliances Market: Growing Consumer Focus on Hair Care & Styling to Boost Prospects

Hair Dryers: Innovations & Brand Power Shape Dynamics

New Hair Styles Enhance Demand for Hair Setters

Hair Straighteners Usage Ups Risk of Breakage

Curling Irons: Styling Needs of Consumers to Boost Market Growth

New Innovations in the Hair Appliances Present Growth Potential

A Glance at Recent Novel Hair Styling Devices

Oral Care Appliances: Rising Awareness about Oral Care to Boost Long-term Growth

Powered Toothbrushes to Boost Oral Care Appliances Growth

Oral Irrigation: Innovation Vital for Growth

Hair Removal Appliances Enable New Frontiers for Perfect & Hair-Free Skin

Electric Shavers: Desire for Clean Shaven Look Spurs Market Growth

Asian Economies Poised to Drive Future Growth in Electric Shavers Market

Technological Advancements Drive Shaving Products Market

Rising Popularity of Stubble Influences Shaver Sales

Women's Shaving Products Continue to Find Favor

Available Hair Removal Options for Women: A Comparison

Ear & Nose Trimmers: A Small Yet Promising Market

Advent of Permanent Hair Removal Techniques: A Threat to Hair Removal Appliances Market

Growing Role of Technology in Personal Care Appliances

Smart IoT Personal Care Devices Transform Market

DIY Culture & Fast Changing Trends Support Growth

E-Commerce Platforms Spur Sales of Personal Care Appliances Worldwide

COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Personal Care Appliances Market

Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Personal Care Appliances

Urbanization Trend

Middle Class Population

Improving Standards of Living





