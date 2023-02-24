The Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market is forecast to grow by $28.58 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03816817/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the frozen fish and seafood market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing desire for convenience, demand for processed seafood, and increasing prominence of land-based fish farming.



The frozen fish and seafood market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food processing industry

• Food service provider

• Retail and household

• Animal feed and pet food



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the innovation in frozen fish and seafood packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the frozen fish and seafood market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of sustainable fishing practices and growth in online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the frozen fish and seafood market covers the following areas:

• Frozen fish and seafood market sizing

• Frozen fish and seafood market forecast

• Frozen fish and seafood market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading frozen fish and seafood market vendors that include Austevoll Seafood ASA, FaroeseSeafood.com, Freiremar SA, Grieg Seafood ASA, Lee Fish, Lee Fishing Company, Metro Seafood Ltd., Midseas Ltd., Mowi, Nutreco N.V., Ocean Fresh Seafood, Pescafresh, Seattle Fish Co., Tassal Group, Tesco Plc, Trident Seafoods Corp., Tropic Star Seafood Inc., True World Foods LLC, Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd., and Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd. Also, the frozen fish and seafood market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



