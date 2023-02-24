Global Alarm Monitoring Strategic Markets Report 2023: A $71.8 Billion Market by 2030 from $46.2 Billion in 2022 - Smart Homes & Home Automation Unveil New Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alarm Monitoring: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Alarm Monitoring Market to Reach $71.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Alarm Monitoring estimated at US$46.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, Services & Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$45.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Systems & Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Alarm Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|733
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$46.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$71.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Down Demand for Security Solutions and Alarm Monitoring Business
- An Introduction to Alarm Monitoring
- Central Station (Alarm Monitoring Center)
- How Does Alarm Monitoring Work?
- Technology in Use
- Note on Alarm Monitoring Software
- Alarm Monitoring - A Prelude
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- North America: A Strong R&D Base for Alarm Monitoring
- Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Market
- Alarm Monitoring in Commercial Sector Gains Share
- Attractive Discounts Attract Customers to Insurance Policies
- Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success
- False Alarms: Major Deterrent for Alarm Monitoring Systems Adoption
- Competitive Scenario
- Alarm Monitoring Lures IT and Telecom Companies
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
- Alarm Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 270 Featured)
- ADT
- ABB
- AT&T
- Bosch
- Comcast
- Engineered Protection Systems
- G4s
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- Prosegur
- Schneider
- Sector Alarm
- Securitas
- Slomin's
- Stanley Security
- Trigion
- UTC (Chubb)
- Vector Security
- Vivint
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Importance of Electronic Security Systems Creates Fertile Ground for Alarm Monitoring Market
- Surge in Crime Rates Propels Uptake of Alarm Monitoring Solutions
- Smart Homes & Home Automation Unveil New Opportunities
- Remote Activation of Intelligent Home Alarm Systems
- Cloud-Based Home Security Solutions Gain Demand
- Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus
- Burglar Alarms Market: Growing Need to Safeguard Assets and People Drives Growth
- Burglar Alarm Systems Market Gains from Technological Advancements
- Building Codes & Feature Rich Models Sustain Momentum in Fire Alarms Domain
- A Review of Current Trends in the Fire Alarm Systems Market
- Product Innovation Paves the Way for Advanced and Sophisticated Services
- New Technologies Influence Design & Functioning of Alarm Systems
- Modern Mobile Devices Augment Alarm Monitoring Ecosystem
- Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility
- Wireless Alarm Monitoring Continues to Make Big Gains
- PERS to Become an Integral Part of Aging-in-Place Solutions
- Advanced Technologies to Foster PERS Adoption
- mPERS Seeks Mainstream Role
- Speech-Triggered Alarms: Simplify Usage
- Reimbursement Scenario Calls for Attention
- Alarm Management Dashboards Enable Quick and Easy Data Access
- Remote Video Monitoring Services Grow in Demand
- Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
- Urbanization Steers Momentum in the Alarm Monitoring Market
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth
- Aging Population: The Fastest Growing Demographic
- False Alarms: A Challenge to Reckon With
- Growing Competition from Substitute Technologies Niggle Prospects
- High Costs Remain a Major Issue
- Low Awareness Levels Hamper Uptake
- Downward Pressure on Selling Prices Impacts the Market
