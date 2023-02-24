Global Alarm Monitoring Strategic Markets Report 2023: A $71.8 Billion Market by 2030 from $46.2 Billion in 2022 - Smart Homes & Home Automation Unveil New Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alarm Monitoring: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Alarm Monitoring Market to Reach $71.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Alarm Monitoring estimated at US$46.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, Services & Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$45.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Systems & Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Alarm Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 733 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $46.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $71.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Down Demand for Security Solutions and Alarm Monitoring Business

An Introduction to Alarm Monitoring

Central Station (Alarm Monitoring Center)

How Does Alarm Monitoring Work?

Technology in Use

Note on Alarm Monitoring Software

Alarm Monitoring - A Prelude

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

North America: A Strong R&D Base for Alarm Monitoring

Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Market

Alarm Monitoring in Commercial Sector Gains Share

Attractive Discounts Attract Customers to Insurance Policies

Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success

False Alarms: Major Deterrent for Alarm Monitoring Systems Adoption

Competitive Scenario

Alarm Monitoring Lures IT and Telecom Companies

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Alarm Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 270 Featured)

ADT

ABB

AT&T

Bosch

Comcast

Engineered Protection Systems

G4s

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Prosegur

Schneider

Sector Alarm

Securitas

Slomin's

Stanley Security

Trigion

UTC (Chubb)

Vector Security

Vivint

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Electronic Security Systems Creates Fertile Ground for Alarm Monitoring Market

Surge in Crime Rates Propels Uptake of Alarm Monitoring Solutions

Smart Homes & Home Automation Unveil New Opportunities

Remote Activation of Intelligent Home Alarm Systems

Cloud-Based Home Security Solutions Gain Demand

Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus

Burglar Alarms Market: Growing Need to Safeguard Assets and People Drives Growth

Burglar Alarm Systems Market Gains from Technological Advancements

Building Codes & Feature Rich Models Sustain Momentum in Fire Alarms Domain

A Review of Current Trends in the Fire Alarm Systems Market

Product Innovation Paves the Way for Advanced and Sophisticated Services

New Technologies Influence Design & Functioning of Alarm Systems

Modern Mobile Devices Augment Alarm Monitoring Ecosystem

Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility

Wireless Alarm Monitoring Continues to Make Big Gains

PERS to Become an Integral Part of Aging-in-Place Solutions

Advanced Technologies to Foster PERS Adoption

mPERS Seeks Mainstream Role

Speech-Triggered Alarms: Simplify Usage

Reimbursement Scenario Calls for Attention

Alarm Management Dashboards Enable Quick and Easy Data Access

Remote Video Monitoring Services Grow in Demand

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Urbanization Steers Momentum in the Alarm Monitoring Market

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth

Aging Population: The Fastest Growing Demographic

False Alarms: A Challenge to Reckon With

Growing Competition from Substitute Technologies Niggle Prospects

High Costs Remain a Major Issue

Low Awareness Levels Hamper Uptake

Downward Pressure on Selling Prices Impacts the Market

