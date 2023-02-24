The Global Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Market is forecast to grow by $169.15 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571356/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the satellite-based augmentation systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments in satellite navigation programs, innovation in navigation and positioning devices, and growing demand for unnamed platforms.



The satellite-based augmentation systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Aviation

• Maritime

• Others



By Type

• WAAS

• EGNOS

• MSAS

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the focus on NCW as one of the prime reasons driving the satellite-based augmentation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, advanced software and control systems to improve performance and adoption of big data analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the satellite-based augmentation systems market covers the following areas:

• Satellite-based augmentation systems market sizing

• Satellite-based augmentation systems market forecast

• Satellite-based augmentation systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading satellite-based augmentation systems market vendors that include Airbus SE, Airservices Australia, Elbit Systems Ltd., European Union Agency for the Space Programme, Federal Aviation Administration, Garmin Ltd, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and Thales Group. Also, the satellite-based augmentation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

