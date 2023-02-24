Global Battery Electrolytes Strategic Markets Report 2023: A $6.7 Billion Industry by 2030 - Improvement in Lithium-Ion Battery Energizes Growth in Electrolyte Market

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Electrolytes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Battery Electrolytes Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Battery Electrolytes estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LIthium-ion segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $490.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Battery Electrolytes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$490.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 367 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Battery Electrolyte: An Introduction

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Recession

Long Term Market Outlook

Lithium-ion Battery Electrolyte to Register Strong Growth

Asia-Pacific to Experience Favorable Growth

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

E-Mobility: An Expanding Market for Battery Electrolyte

Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for Battery Storage to Drive Demand for Battery Electrolyte

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market: Opportunity for Battery Electrolyte Markets

Improvement in Lithium-Ion Battery Energizes Growth in Electrolyte Market

Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth

Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market Growth

Rising Adoption of IoT Devices to Increase the Demand for Battery Electrolytes

Investments on Rise in Development of Advanced Battery Technologies

Few Recent Advancements in Non-Flammable Electrolytes for Safer Lithium-Ion Battery Applications

New Generation Lithium-ion Batteries Could Store More Power as they are Nonflammable

Advances in Battery Technologies Stir Changes in Electrolyte Composition

Select Innovations

Dual Electrolyte Battery Technology: A New Development

Industry Seeks Rentable Electrolytes Model for Flow Batteries to Compete Against Lithium Ion Batteries

Strict Carbon Emission Regulations to Boost Demand in Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market

Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies for Li-ion Batteries

