The Global Oleochemicals Market is forecast to grow by $9432.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period

Our report on the oleochemicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of packaged food and beverage industry, growing demand for soaps and detergents, and government initiatives regarding the use of oleochemicals.



The oleochemicals market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fatty acids

• Fatty alcohol

• Glycerol

• Fatty amines

• Others



By Application

• Soaps and detergents

• Polymers

• Personal care and pharmaceuticals

• Lubricants and greases

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for biosurfactants as one of the prime reasons driving the oleochemicals market growth during the next few years. Also, rising application of oleochemicals in the recyclability of paper and increasing use of biodiesel will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the oleochemicals market covers the following areas:

• Oleochemicals market sizing

• Oleochemicals market forecast

• Oleochemicals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oleochemicals market vendors that include BASF SE, Berg Schmidt GmbH and Co. KG, Cabot Corp., Cargill Inc., Croda International Plc, Ecogreen Oleochemicals PTE Ltd., Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik Industries AG, Evyap Soap Oil Glycerin San. and Tic. Inc., Fairchem Organics Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., IOI Corp. Berhad, Kao Corp., KLK Oleo, Oleon NV, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., VVF Group, Wilmar International Ltd., and Akzo Nobel NV. Also, the oleochemicals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

