Supremex Announces Departure of CFO

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announces the departure of its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Mary Chronopoulos.



“We would like to thank Mary for her services to Supremex and we wish her the best of luck with all of her future endeavors,” said Stewart Emerson, President & CEO of Supremex.

The Company has established a transition plan and, to ensure a smooth transition, the Company’s Corporate Controller, Steven Perreault, will act as interim Chief Financial Officer until a replacement is found. Steven has been with Supremex since 2020 and has held senior positions in finance with publicly listed companies for over 15 years.

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates eleven manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and six manufacturing facilities in four states in the United States employing over 1,000 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

