Global computer on module market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 2,147.5 Million by 2030: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global computer on module market is thriving, with a steady growth in demand for new technologies and innovations. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-end computer modules, such as those used in automotive, medical, and aerospace applications. The development of 5G networks, IoT-enabled devices, and cloud computing are also contributing to the growth of the computer module market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies is expected to drive the market further in the coming years.

As the market for embedded systems grows, so does the computer-on-module market. The main applications are in automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics, where COMs are used for various applications such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous driving. COMs are also becoming increasingly popular in the industrial sector, where they control robotic and industrial automation systems. They are also being used in the medical industry, where they are used to power medical devices and diagnostic equipment.

North America to Keep Dominating Global Computer on Module Market with More than 32% Revenue Share Until 2030

North America is the largest computer on Module (COM) technology market, contributing more than 32% of total global revenue in 2019 and projected to continue its dominance in the years to come. This growth can be attributed to the presence of prominent COM providers such as Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation in the region and the increasing demand for embedded systems from the automotive and healthcare sectors. In addition, the growing adoption of advanced technologies and increasing consumer spending power has further driven the growth of the Computer on Module market in North America.

The US is a major contributor to the North American market and is estimated to experience notable growth due to the presence of well-established players principally located in the US. Growing software services and IT spending are also expected to boost the growth of the market in this country. Canada, Mexico, and other countries in the region are expected to contribute to the increased adoption of COM technology, as they have many tech-savvy customers willing to invest in advanced technologies.

The automation sector is anticipated to account for the highest share of the Computer on Module market in North America, owing to the growing implementation of automation solutions across various industries, such as aerospace and defense, food and beverages, automotive, and healthcare. Also, the increasing need for reduced product footprints and improved energy efficiency are some of the factors driving the market in the region.

With the development of 5G technology and the expansion of IIoT, the demand for industry-specific solutions is expected to increase significantly, which will further propel the growth of the COM market in North America. Additionally, the rising demand for improved system performance and the availability of high-performance processors have enabled OEMs to develop more efficient solutions.

By Form Factor, Com Express to Hold Dominant Position in the Global Computer on Module Market with More than 50% Revenue Contribution

According to a recent report by Astute Analytica, the Computer-on-Module (COM) Express form factor has become increasingly popular for embedded computing solutions, capturing more than 50% of the market share. This can be attributed to its small size and flexibility, allowing for various applications. In addition, the growth of COM Express is further fueled by its low power consumption, high performance, and large memory capacities.

However, COM Express has some drawbacks in the computer on module market. For instance, its small size limits the number of peripheral options that can be used, while its lack of standardization has led to some compatibility issues. Additionally, its lack of scalability may limit its potential in large-scale applications.

Despite these limitations, the popularity of COM Express is expected to continue growing due to its many advantages. This presents an opportunity for companies in the computer on module market to capitalize on this trend and offer innovative solutions that address the drawbacks of the form factor. Companies that can strike a balance between the advantages and drawbacks of COM Express are likely to emerge as winners in this highly competitive market.

Kontron Europe GmbH, Congatec AG, Advantech Co. Ltd, Adlink Technology Inc., Aaeon Technology Inc., Eurotech Group Generate Over 50% Revenue Share

The computer on module market is highly competitive, with several players vying for a share of the market. Kontron Europe GmbH, Congatec AG, Advantech Co. Ltd, Adlink Technology Inc., Aaeon Technology Inc. and Eurotech Group generate over 50% revenue share among these players. In addition, Adlink Technology Inc. is responsible for over 16% market share, indicating its significant presence in the market.

Adlink Technology Inc. holds a significant market share in the highly competitive computer on module (COM) market. The company provides solutions for industrial and embedded applications, as well as IoT, including a variety of form factors such as COM Express, Qseven, and SMARC. Adlink Technology Inc. also offers high-performance processors, expandable memory, and a wide range of interfaces to meet the demands of different applications.

Adlink Technology Inc.'s global presence serves multiple industries, such as aerospace, defense, energy, healthcare, and transportation. Its strong focus on research and development, including investments in advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and edge computing, has helped the company stay competitive in the computer on module market.

However, Adlink Technology Inc. faces intense competition from other key players in the market, such as Kontron Europe GmbH, Eurotech Group, Congatec AG, and Advantech Co. Ltd. These companies offer similar products and services and compete on various fronts, such as price, performance, design, and features.

Astute Analytica’s Analysis Study Says Demand for Efficient and High-Performance Computing Solutions Continues to Rise in Computer on Module Market

Astute Analytica’s analysis suggests that the market is likely to witness sustained growth, as the demand for efficient and high-performance computing solutions continues to rise. In addition, the growing adoption of IoT devices and the increasing need for embedded systems in different industries, such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace, are expected to further drive the demand for computer on modules.

Additionally, advancements in technology, such as the development of AI and machine learning, are likely to open up new opportunities for players in the market to provide more sophisticated and advanced computing solutions. However, the intense competition and high costs associated with research and development could challenge smaller players in the computer on module market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Aaeon Technology Inc.

Adlink Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd

Alcom electronics

Compulab Ltd.

Congatec AG

Eurotech S.p.A.

Intel Corporation

IPC2U Group

Ka-Ro electronics GmbH

Kontron Europe GmbH

SECO S.p.a.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Variscite

Other Prominent Players

