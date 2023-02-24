Life Science Tool Market is Estimated to Reach USD 211.36 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.29% from 2022-2028; Major Investments by Governments and Private Organizations in Life Science Research and Development to Boost Market Growth

Westford USA, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America is poised for long-term growth in the life science tool market owing to increased investments by government and non-government organizations for R&D related to life sciences tools. In addition, the rising demand for diagnostic tests for infectious diseases will also spur the development of life science tools for diagnosing the target population, propelling overall market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, Technological advancements in sequencing technologies, chromatography methods, mass spectrometry, and other products have resulted in greater use of these tools in hospitals, research laboratories, and diagnostic laboratories.

SkyQuest's global research statistics from 2021 have highlighted the concerning numbers surrounding HIV-related deaths and new cases of infection. The report revealed that over 650,000 people lost their lives due to HIV-related causes, while 1.5 million people acquired the virus. These staggering figures indicate a pressing need for effective treatment options and the use of advanced life sciences tools to identify, diagnose and monitor the progression of various infectious diseases.

Life sciences, also called biological sciences, encompass various disciplines that investigate living organisms and their characteristics, behaviors, and interactions. This field of study includes various areas, such as genetics, microbiology, biochemistry, ecology, and physiology. In addition, the knowledge and technology gained from research in life sciences have been applied to fields such as medicine, agriculture, food science, and pharmaceuticals, leading to improved quality of life for many individuals.

Separation Technologies Segment to Account for Major Share Owing to Higher Adoption of Such Technologies in Wide Range of Life Science Applications

According to the latest market research, separation technologies have emerged as the leading revenue contributor to the life science tool market in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue until 2028. One of the primary drivers of the increasing adoption of separation technologies in the life science industry is their ability to improve the overall productivity and efficiency of the manufacturing process. Furthermore, with the growing demand for personalized therapies and diagnostics, the adoption of separation technologies is projected to grow in the coming years.

The life science tool market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with North America emerging as the dominant region, accounting for the highest share of 46.1% in 2021. The local presence of leading market players, a reputable informatics network, and a well-regulated framework for the usage and approval of genomic tests in the region have been key factors contributing to this growth. In addition, the regulatory framework for the usage and approval of genomic tests in North America is also well-established, ensuring the safety and efficacy of these tests for clinical use.

Healthcare Segment to Drive Largest Revenue Share Thanks to Growing Demand for Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Decentralized Testing

According to recent market research, the healthcare sector emerged as the dominant life science tool market segment in 2021 and is expected to continue until 2028. The prevalence of infectious diseases is a major concern for the healthcare industry. As per SkyQuest's global research inputs, over 1.4 million people died of tuberculosis in 2021, making it a significant public health challenge. Although the numbers have been declining in recent years, the incidence of the disease remains high, and it continues to pose a significant threat to public health worldwide.

The life science tool market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth by 2028. The regional market progress is driven by the rising presence of major corporations in developing Asian countries and the funding for developing advanced analytical methodologies. In addition, the region has been investing heavily in developing advanced infrastructure and research facilities to support the life sciences industry's growth.

SkyQuest, a leading research and consulting firm, has recently released its latest report on the life science tool market. The report provides a comprehensive market overview, covering key topics such as market size, growth rate, and demand-supply dynamics. In addition, the report analyzes the market's key players and strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. This analysis helps to provide insights into the market's competitive landscape and the various factors driving the industry's growth.

Key Developments in Life Science Tool Market

ValGenesis, Inc., a leading Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS) provider, has partnered with Enterey, a specialist life sciences consulting company. The partnership aims to deliver digital transformation services and solutions for life sciences companies in the U.S, specifically focusing on Pharma 4.0. This partnership between ValGenesis and Enterey will help life sciences companies achieve digital transformation and take advantage of the latest technologies in the industry.

Curio Bioscience has announced the start of its commercial operations with the launch of Curio Seeker. This innovative product is the world's first high-resolution, whole-transcriptome spatial mapping kit, which can generate whole-transcriptome spatial data from tissue samples. This revolutionary technology is a significant breakthrough for the life sciences industry, enabling researchers to understand tissues' cellular structure and organization better.

NVIDIA, the renowned technology company, has revealed an exciting new collaboration with Harvard and MIT's Broad Institute. The partnership aims to enhance the Broad Institute's Terra cloud platform by incorporating NVIDIA's advanced analytics tools. The Terra cloud platform is a widely used resource for over 25,000 researchers in life sciences. Through this partnership, the researchers using the Terra cloud platform will have access to NVIDIA's cutting-edge analytical capabilities, allowing them to derive insights and accelerate their research.

Key Questions Answered in Life Science Tool Market Report

What are the key factors for the application categories projected to drive the most growth during the forecast period?

What specific strategies are market players using to leverage current trends and developments?

In which specific regions/countries within the market are the highest growth rates expected, and what unique factors contribute to this growth?

What are the major barriers to entry for new players in the market, and how do these differ across different market segments and regions?

