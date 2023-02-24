The Global Aerosol Propellant Market is forecast to grow by $3,668.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerosol Propellant Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03112379/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the aerosol propellant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth of the personal care industry, several benefits of aerosol propellants, and increased spending on personal care products.



The aerosol propellant market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Compressed gas

• Liquified gas



By Application

• Personal care

• Household

• Medical

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for male grooming products as one of the prime reasons driving the aerosol propellant market growth during the next few years. Also, the push toward more environment-friendly propellants and innovation and new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aerosol propellant market covers the following areas:

• Aerosol propellant market sizing

• Aerosol propellant market forecast

• Aerosol propellant market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aerosol propellant market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Aztec Aerosols Ltd., Brothers Gas Bottling and Distribution Co. LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Emirates National Oil Co. Ltd. LLC., Grillo Werke AG, GTS SPA, Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Linde Plc, Mexichem UK Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., National Gas Co., Repsol SA, Shell plc, Sumitomo Corp., The Chemours Co., Viatris Inc., and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. Also, the aerosol propellant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



